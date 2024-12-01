Trump picks MAGA loyalist Kash Patel as his new FBI director
Kash Patel previously served during Trump’s first term as chief of staff at the Department of Defense
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Kash Patel to lead the FBI.
Trump announced the appointment on Saturday evening.
“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Patel is a conspiracy theorist who wants to restrain federal law enforcement agencies fire workers and go on a prosecution spree to fulfill Trump’s promise of retribution.
Patel previously served as chief of staff at the Department of Defense during Trump’s term, in addition to deputy director of National Intelligence, and senior director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments