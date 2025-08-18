The family who made Kennedy Center medals at their kitchen countertop have been dropped by Trump as he eyes new Tiffany design

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Washington-area family that has handmade the Kennedy Center honorees’ signature rainbow-and-gold medallions for nearly five decades has reportedly been cut loose, the latest change in President Donald Trump’s ongoing reshaping of the nation’s flagship public arts institution.

James and Mila Baturin have been making the medals, which were designed by New York artist Ivan Chermayeff, since the first Kennedy Center Honors ceremony was held in 1978.

Since then, the center’s distinctive awards pieces, featuring three gold-plated medallions on a rainbow ribbon necklace, have largely been assembled by hand on the family’s kitchen countertop in Bethesda, Maryland.

However, they learned earlier this month that the Kennedy Center would no longer be working with them, as the arts center reportedly has contacted jeweler Tiffany & Co. about designing a new medal.

“As the Kennedy Center looks toward the future and embarks on a new chapter, we will be transitioning to a new partnership for the creation of the Honors medallions,” reads a letter, dated Aug. 6, seen by The Washington Post.

open image in gallery Trump-chaired Kennedy Center reportedly cut ties with Washington-area family that makes its famous rainbow-and-gold medals as it seeks new design from Tiffany & Co. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We suspected something would happen as soon as the president decided he was going to take over the Kennedy Center,” Baturin told the paper.

The Independent has contacted the Kennedy Center and Tiffany for comment.

President Trump announced the latest crop of Kennedy Center honorees earlier this week, naming ‘70s rock band KISS, country legend George Strait, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Sylvester Stallone, and British actor Michael Crawford.

They will be celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors award ceremony in December, hosted by none other than Donald Trump.

open image in gallery Donald Trump reportedly personally helped select latest crop of Kennedy Center honorees, including Rocky actor and friend Sylvester Stallone ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In February, Trump bucked decades of bipartisanship at the public-private arts institution and pushed out presidentially appointed trustees from the Biden era.

The new board then took the unusual step of voting Trump as its chair.

Since the takeover, Trump has vowed to eliminate “woke” content from the Kennedy Center, and has been met with some boos and boycotts from audience members and performers.

The president’s Republican allies, meanwhile, have proposed a bill that would rename the Kennedy Center the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

open image in gallery President bucked bipartisan tradition and effectively installed himself head of Kennedy Center earlier this year, pushing out Biden-era trustees ( Reuters )

Announcing the honorees this week, the president said he was personally involved in the selection and vetoed "a couple of wokesters" proposed by the Kennedy Center board.

Staff were reportedly caught off guard by the decision, and Kennedy Center Honors executive produce Matthew Winer announced his resignation this week.

The Kennedy Center isn’t the only major Washington public institution getting a Trump makeover.

The White House is reportedly planning a sweeping review of the Smithsonian Institution, home to many of the nation’s premier historical and cultural museums, to ensure everything from exhibits to operations are in line with the president’s interpretation of history ahead of upcoming celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.