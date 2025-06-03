Trump reveals his pet name for Kid Rock as he congratulates him on his ‘MAGA’ restaurant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump took time out of his schedule to endorse his close friend Kid Rock‘s latest venture, a MAGA-themed restaurant.

“Congratulations to my friend, Kid Rock (I call him Bob!), on the grand opening of his new Nashville restaurant, “The Detroit Cowboy,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial, revealing in the process his pet name for the Bawitdaba rocker whose real name is Robert Ritchie.

The “fine dining” eatery in Nashville, which features a patriotic bald eagle on the wall among its decor, is set to have its grand opening on June 3, following a soft launch in May.

The president even suggested he would swing by the restaurant.

“I hear it is a very friendly MAGA establishment, and look forward to going there sometime soon!” he said in the post.

Last month, Rock hit back at claims his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville sent staff home to avoid an ICE raid.

Rock responded to Trump’s praise on X Monday, writing: “Thank you, Mr. President. Keep kickin’ ass for America, sir!”

The 54-year-old musician has been a MAGA ally since Trump’s first term. Earlier this year, he appeared at the White House for the signing of an executive order targeting ticket scalpers.

In 2024, Rolling Stone magazine wrote an op-ed titled “How Kid Rock Went From America’s Favorite Hard-Partying Rock Star to a MAGA Mouthpiece” after he brazenly referred to Trump as “one of my besties.”

Rock’s sharp embrace of the MAGA movement was likened to “losing a family member” by veteran producer and engineer Mike E. Clark, who had ties to the star dating back to the late 1980s.

open image in gallery Kid Rock mocked for his Oval Office outfit as he joins Trump for executive order signing ( Getty )

Responding to the reports on X about a purported ICE raid on his restaurant in May, Rock tweeted: “Clearly I do not have anything to do with day to day operations at my Honky Tonk - but it’s good click bait, I get it.

“That being said, I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country, no matter where they are. I also like [that] President Trump wants to speed up the process of getting GREAT immigrants into our country - LEGALLY!” he exclaimed.

Speaking to Fox News Digital at his “Rock N Rodeo” event in Arlington, Texas, in May, the singer also hailed Trump as the “dragon slayer” of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

open image in gallery Rock praised Trump for slashing DEI and ‘cancel culture’ out of the national conversation in May ( Fox News )

The relationship between Rock and the president began following a meeting in April 2017.

“We ended up becoming buddies,” Kid Rock said of their meeting while during an interview with Tucker Carlson in 2022.

“[We] spend a lot of time [together] at the golf course now. It’s really weird to get phone calls from him and stuff. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

The musician went on to perform at Trump’s victory rally the night before his inauguration last January.