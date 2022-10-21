✕ Close Mike Pence says he might not vote for Trump in 2024

The January 6 select committee is reportedly struggling to serve Donald Trump with its subpoena for his testimony because it cannot find a lawyer to receive it.

According to reports, several of Mr Trump’s legal representatives have told investigators they are not authorised to accept the subpoena even though they represent him in other matters. The committee voted unanimously at its last public session to seek the former president’s testimony, but he is not thought likely to comply.

Meanwhile, a former Trump administration aide has testified to investigators probing the sensitive papers found at Mar-a-Lago this summer, it has emerged.

Kash Patel, who served as a defence and security staffer later in the Trump administration, has previously claimed to have seen Mr Trump verbally declassifying secret papers, something it is far from clear the ex-president had authority to do. It is not known whether Mr Patel took the fifth amendment in the session at a Washington courthouse last week.