Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel ‘struggles’ to serve Trump subpoena as Patel questioned over Mar-a-Lago papers
Rolling coverage of former president’s ongoing legal woes
Mike Pence says he might not vote for Trump in 2024
The January 6 select committee is reportedly struggling to serve Donald Trump with its subpoena for his testimony because it cannot find a lawyer to receive it.
According to reports, several of Mr Trump’s legal representatives have told investigators they are not authorised to accept the subpoena even though they represent him in other matters. The committee voted unanimously at its last public session to seek the former president’s testimony, but he is not thought likely to comply.
Meanwhile, a former Trump administration aide has testified to investigators probing the sensitive papers found at Mar-a-Lago this summer, it has emerged.
Kash Patel, who served as a defence and security staffer later in the Trump administration, has previously claimed to have seen Mr Trump verbally declassifying secret papers, something it is far from clear the ex-president had authority to do. It is not known whether Mr Patel took the fifth amendment in the session at a Washington courthouse last week.
Court rules Graham must testify in Georgia probe
Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in the state, an appeals court ruled.
The Republican politician from South Carolina had asked the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court ruling requiring him to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury.
“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal,” the 11th Circuit said in its ruling yesterday.
The grand jury wants to question Mr Graham about a phone call he conducted with Georgia election officials following election day 2020, when Mr Trump refused to accept he had lost the state to Joe Biden.
Graeme Massie reports:
Lindsey Graham must testify before 2020 election grand jury in Georgia, court rules
Fulton County panel wants to question senator about phone call he conducted with Georgia election officials
Jan 6 committee struggles to serve Trump subpoena
One week after the House January 6 select committee voted to authorise a subpoena compelling former president Donald Trump to produce documents and appear to give evidence before the panel, Mr Trump has reportedly not been served because the committee can’t find a lawyer to accept service of the subpoena.
According to ABC News, multiple attorneys who represent Mr Trump in other legal disputes say they haven’t been authorised to accept service of process on his behalf.
Two lawyers who are assisting Mr Trump on matters related to his retention of government-owned documents at his Mar-a-Lago, Evan Corcoran and John Rowley, have reportedly told investigators they aren’t able to accept the subpoena for the twice-impeached ex-president. Another lawyer who briefly represented Mr Trump after he left office, Justin Clark, has also said he’s not authorised to accept service of the subpoena for him.
Read more:
January 6 committee can’t find a lawyer to accept Trump subpoena
Multiple attorneys who represent Mr Trump in other legal disputes say they haven’t been authorised to accept service of process on his behalf
Kash Patel has testified in Mar-a-Lago affair – report
Kash Patel, a top adviser to Donald Trump, has reportedly testified before the federal grand jury investigating the documents seized from the former president’s Florida estate.
Mr Patel spent several hours on 13 October before the jury at the courthouse in Washington. However, it was unclear if he answered questions or declined citing the Fifth Amendment, CNN reported.
He was seen in the halls of the federal courthouse mid-morning last Thursday and remained in the grand jury area till 1pm local time.
Stanley Woodward, one of Mr Patel’s attorneys, declined to answer why the former White House aide was at the courthouse.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Kash Patel has testified over Mar-a-Lago secret documents, report says
Patel seen spending hours at the Washington courthouse
Trump whines about Pelosi saying she would ‘punch him out’
Donald Trump has responded to the recently released video showing Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the Capitol on January 6 saying that she would “punch him out”.
“She’s a despicable person, very bad for the country,” Mr Trump said during a phone interview on the Salem News Channel.
Gustaf Kilander reports on the former president’s full remarks.
Trump whines about Pelosi saying she would ‘punch him out’ during Jan 6 riot
‘If I ever said that, it would be a national scandal … What about Biden saying, ‘Take him to the back of the barn’?’
Judge rules Trump likely conspired to defraud US with 2020 election claims
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from one of former president Donald Trump’s campaign attorneys should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Judge finds Trump likely to have conspired to defraud US with false election claims
Judge David Carter said four emails from Trump attorney John Eastman must be disclosed under the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege
Trump’s ‘Crime of Century’ claims fizzle as three-year probe fails again
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial acquittals — the latest on Tuesday — and a former FBI attorney sentenced to probation.
That has fallen far short of Trump supporters’ expectations that Durham would reveal a “deep state” plot behind the U.S. government’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign
Don Jr suggests George Floyd family money grabbing by suing Kanye West
Donald Trump Jr has suggested that the family of George Floyd is attempting to sue rapper Kanye West for financial gain after he claimed that Mr Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl.
Mr Trump Jr posted screenshots from three articles on Wednesday. A headline from CNN dated June 2020 states that Mr West donated $2m and paid for the college tuition for Mr Floyd’s daughter.
A piece in Rolling Stone magazine said Mr Floyd’s family was preparing to sue the rapper for $250m. The magazine reported that the lawsuit concerning the false allegations would be filed on behalf of Mr Floyd’s daughter.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Donald Trump Jr suggests George Floyd family money grabbing by suing Kanye
‘You can do some amazing things for people but when the opportunity to get more $$$ arises it’s all forgotten’
‘Constitutional sheriffs’: Shadow movement resisting gun control and investigating 2020 election
Nearly half of sheriffs in a nationwide survey felt that in their home counties, they are the final word on what’s legal and constitutional — no matter what state or federal laws or Supreme Court decisions say.
It’s a sign of the growing influence of “constitutional sheriff” ideology that’s spread to departments across the country in the last decade, a mindset that’s pushed sheriffs to resist Covid rules, gun laws, investigate election conspiracies, pal around with militia men, and racially profile their constituents.
Josh Marcus reports.
How right-wing sheriffs are using their powers to further Trump 2020 agenda
A growing movement of so-called ‘constitutional sheriffs’ believe they are the final word on the law on issues like Covid, guns, and the 2020 election, Josh Marcus reports
Is the Secret Service covering up something about January 6?
Is something untoward afoot at the elite agency charged with safeguarding the life of President Joe Biden?
Adam Kinzinger certainly thinks so.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg looks into it.
Is Secret Service covering up January 6? Agency under scrutiny as questions pile up
January 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger thinks something is amiss at the agency tasked with protecting US presidents. Andrew Feinberg looks at the evidence
As former Veep says he may not vote for him, Trump shares graph outlining his popularity
Donald Trump has shared a graph outlining his popularity among Republican primary voters on the heels of Mike Pence saying that he won’t necessarily vote for the former president if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024.
Mr Trump shared a graph on his social media platform Truth Social from McLaughlin & Associates, a strategic consulting and polling firm, showing his strong support among Republican primary voters.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump shares graph of his popularity after Pence says he might not vote for him
‘There might be somebody else I’d prefer more,’ Pence says of 2024 race
