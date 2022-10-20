✕ Close Fox News host suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘fizzled’ after Steele dossier source acquitted

A federal judge in California has declared that emails from Donald Trump’s former campaign attorney John Eastman should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has sat for a deposition in the defamation case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Mr Trump denies the allegation and has been trying for years to fight off the lawsuit, in which Ms Carroll claims he defamed her by accusing her of lying about the alleged incident. When a judge decided last week that he must be deposed, he restated his claim on Truth Social, thus repeating the behaviour for which she is suing him.

Meanwhile, a key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been cleared of lying to the FBI.

The acquittal of Igor Danchenko means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction.