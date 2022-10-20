Trump news – live: Judge finds Trump likely conspired to defraud US, handing Eastman emails to Jan 6 panel
Judge David Carter says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were wrong but ‘continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public’
Fox News host suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘fizzled’ after Steele dossier source acquitted
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from Donald Trump’s former campaign attorney John Eastman should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has sat for a deposition in the defamation case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.
Mr Trump denies the allegation and has been trying for years to fight off the lawsuit, in which Ms Carroll claims he defamed her by accusing her of lying about the alleged incident. When a judge decided last week that he must be deposed, he restated his claim on Truth Social, thus repeating the behaviour for which she is suing him.
Meanwhile, a key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been cleared of lying to the FBI.
The acquittal of Igor Danchenko means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction.
What happened to Trump’s ‘Crime of the Century’?
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial acquittals — the latest on Tuesday — and a former FBI attorney sentenced to probation.
That has fallen far short of Trump supporters’ expectations that Durham would reveal a “deep state” plot behind the U.S. government’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal
In Donald Trump‘s assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide” on Jan. 6, 2021.
By refusing to go along with the then-president’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
But the final weeks of this year’s intensely competitive midterm elections suggest that the former vice president’s fortunes have shifted as he lays the groundwork for his own potential 2024 White House campaign. The man who was booed last year at a conservative conference is now an in-demand draw for Republican candidates, including some who spent their primaries obsessively courting Trump’s endorsement, in part by parroting his election lies.
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
In Donald Trump’s assessment, his Vice President Mike Pence “committed political suicide” on Jan. 6, 2021
Even Trump concerned by Kanye West
Donald Trump, who once posed for photos with Kanye West at Trump Tower after the rapper embraced the then-president-elect and invited him to the White House while in office, is privately rebuking the artist’s recent public tirades against Jewish people, according to Rolling Stone.
The former president has reportedly confided in multiple people close to him that the rapper’s social media blasts, in which he said he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” have led him to believe that West is acting too “crazy” and he should seek out professional “help”.
Even Trump concerned by Kanye West acting ‘crazy’, report says
Former president confiding in friends that rapper needs ‘help’
Voters shrug off GOP candidate’s January 6 tie
Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the US Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
Now Van Orden, a Donald Trump-endorsed retired Navy SEAL who says he took no part in the riot and did not set foot on the Capitol grounds, appears poised to win the US House seat held since 1997 by retiring Democratic Rep Ron Kind. Voters in the southwestern Wisconsin district say they are more concerned about daily economic issues than what happened on January 6.
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
Republicans see a chance to pick up a House seat in western Wisconsin where retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden nearly won two years ago against Democratic incumbent Ron Kind
White House condemns Trump’s ‘antisemitic’ and ‘insulting’ comments on American Jews
The White House has slammed former president Donald Trump’s claim that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
White House condemns Trump remarks on American Jews as ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’
‘With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either’
Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020.
In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the former Trump ally mocked his fellow 2016 contender over a photo recently posted by the president showing him behind a large, wooden desk at Mar-a-Lago that bears striking resemblances to the massive Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’
ABC News analyst was once considered top contender to serve as Trump’s attorney general
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”.
Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel
Former president claims Evangelicals are more appreciative of his support for the country, where he claims he could ‘easily’ be prime minister
Trump earned ‘exorbitant’ $1,185 per night from Secret Service hotel rooms
Former President Donald Trump’s frequent trips to his properties ended up being the windfall that ethics experts long expected them to be, according to new documents obtained by Congress.
The records were obtained as part of an investigation by the Democrat-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is investigating how the Trump family profited from Donald Trump’s four years in power. The documents were released publicly on the committee’s website.
John Bowden reports.
Trump earned $1,185 per night by putting Secret Service in his own hotel rooms
Trump visted his properties for a total of 428 days as president, bringing Secret Service every time
Putin appears to hit out at Trump and GOP ‘Putin apologists’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine.
Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections, Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates inspired, in part, by former President Donald Trump, who has transformed a large swath of the party.
Read more:
Pence seemingly hits out at Trump and ‘Putin apologists’ in Republican Party
Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine
What Trump calls ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles after three-year probe
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial acquittals — the latest on Tuesday — and a former FBI attorney sentenced to probation.
That has fallen far short of Trump supporters’ expectations that Durham would reveal a “deep state” plot behind the U.S. government’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Read more:
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies