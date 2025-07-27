Trump unloads in late-night rants threatening to prosecute news networks, Beyonce, Oprah and Kamala Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite the lateness of the hour in Scotland, Donald Trump remained vocal on social media Saturday, unleashing a late-night rant in which he threatened to prosecute Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce while lashing out at news networks whose “licenses could, and should, be revoked.”

The president, who is spending the weekend golfing in the UK, wrote at 7.45 p.m. ET (12.45 a.m. local BST) that he was reviewing the large amount of money spent by his Democratic opponents “probably illegally” during the 2024 election.

Trump claimed Beyonce was paid $11 million to endorse Harris, and that she “never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!” He also claimed that Democrats paid $3 million in “expenses” to Oprah and $600,000 to civil rights activist and TV personality Reverend Al Sharpton.

There is no evidence that any of the people named in Trump’s rant were paid for their endorsement by the Democratic campaign.

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post. “Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out!”

open image in gallery In a late-night rant while touring his golf courses in Scotland, Trump threatened to prosecute his rival Kamala Harris as well as Beyonce and Oprah for what he baselessly claims are ‘probably illegal’ endorsements ( REUTERS )

“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!” he added.

Oprah previously said she “was not paid a dime” to appear alongside Harris, whose campaign covered $1 million in production costs for a live-streamed event.

“The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story,” Oprah said at the time.

The Harris campaign also has denied ever paying Beyonce for her endorsement.

The campaign similarly paid her production company Parkwood Production Media LLC $165,000, according to Federal Elections Commission records. Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles previously said the accusation that her daughter was paid for her endorsement is a “lie” and that Beyonce also paid for the flights for herself and her team to and from the event.

open image in gallery Kamala Harris received Beyonce’s endorsement in the 2024 race, and the campaign paid her production company for associated costs with the endorsement event, which Trump claims without evidence means they ‘BROKE THE LAW’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s not the first time that Trump has targeted Beyonce and other celebrities over their alleged “illegal campaign donations” late at night.

The president lashed out at the Lemonade singer as well as Bruce Springsteen and Bono in a 2 a.m. Truth Social post on May 19.

In another pair of posts shortly after 1 a.m. while still in Scotland, Trump threatened NBC and ABC, and suggested that networks he believes are “political pawns for the Democrat Party” should be stripped of their licenses to broadcast.

“It has become so outrageous that, in my opinion, their licenses could, and should, be revoked! MAGA,” he wrote

Trump has also routinely used threats of legal action to threaten media outlets, publishers and journalists over what he perceives as antagonistic coverage.

Following lawsuits against the networks during his campaign, Trump reached massive financial settlements with both ABC News and CBS News, sparking fears among press freedom advocates.

Such fears have not been allayed, after the president this week filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal and its parent companies, as well as two journalists, following the newspaper’s publication of the president’s alleged birthday letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

That suit came fresh of the back of a $16 million settlement with Paramount for a lawsuit concerning the editing of an episode of 60 Minutes interview with Harris, which the president claimed was unfair to his campaign.