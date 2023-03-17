Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chief judge of the Washington, DC federal district court has ordered Evan Corcoran, the Maryland-based attorney who represented former president Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to the 8 August FBI search of his Palm Beach, Florida property, to give evidence before a grand jury regarding conversations he had with Mr Trump about efforts to find and return classified documents to the US government.

According to multiple reports, Judge Beryl Howell granted a request made by Jack Smith, the DOJ special counsel supervising multiple probes into Mr Trump, to pierce the attorney-client privilege Mr Corcoran would normally enjoy as a member of the ex-president’s legal team.

The prosecution motion — made and argued in secret because it concerns grand jury proceedings — asked the judge to compel Mr Corcoran to testify under something called the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege. Mr Corcoran had claimed the privilege should shield him from answering certain questions when he previously appeared before the grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

But the crime-fraud exception requires a judge to find that that the conversations at issue should not be protected because it is more likely than not the attorney was participating in a crime with his client, or the legal advise he was giving was being used to further a crime.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Trump’s legal team has not seen the ruling and will not be able to view it until the government can propose redactions to keep secret information that details investigative procedures, sources, or methods.

They are also expected to ask the incoming chief judge, James Boasberg, to stay Judge Howell’s order pending appeal when he takes over as chief judge on Saturday.

But the ruling is a major victory for Mr Smith, who Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed last year with a charge to investigate crimes possibly committed by Mr Trump, including his alleged unlawful retention of classified documents and his alleged obstruction of another investigation into how the classified documents FBI agents found at his property during the 8 August search and in boxes turned over to the National Archives by Mr Trump in January of last year ended up there.