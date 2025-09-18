Trump and Melania forced to switch helicopters while leaving London due to ‘minor hydraulic issue’
President and first lady were about to return from a two day visit in the UK when the issue occurred
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were forced to switch helicopters while headed toward a London airport on Thursday due to a minor “hydraulic issue,” the White House said.
While making their return from Chequers, the country house of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to Stansted Airport, the helicopter carrying the Trumps experienced a small “hydraulic” problem.
Pilots chose to set Marine One down at a local airfield, “out of an abundance of caution,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
Trump and the first lady then safely switched to a backup support helicopter before continuing their journey to the airport.
No injuries were reported.
The president and first lady are making their way back to the U.S. after a two-day state visit across the pond. The Trumps spent Wednesday in Windsor, being showered with displays of pageantry by the Royal Family before attending a lavish state banquet that evening.
On Thursday, Trump met with the prime minister, where they signed a technology partnership agreement and held a press conference where they took questions from reporters.
It is unclear what exactly the helicopter’s “hydraulic” issue was.
Helicopters often utilize hydraulic fluid power to operate flight controls and landing gear systems because it can deliver high pressure in a compact system, according to the International Council of the Aeronautical Sciences.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
