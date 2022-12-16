Republican tries to defend Trump’s ‘sense of humour’ after ‘major announcement’ flop

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican colleague of former president Donald Trump has jumped to his defence after the one-time president was widely mocked for hyping up a “major announcement” that involved selling digital trading cards of himself.

After the temporary hype around the “major announcement”, speculation was rife that the twice-impeached former president could announce his running mate for the 2024 elections.

But on Thursday, the former president instead said he would be selling digital trading cards.

“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His announcement has since been mocked on social media and by Democrats, including president Joe Biden.

Appearing on Fox Business, Republican Kentucky congressman James Comer defended the former president by saying he had a “sense of humour”.

“Let’s get back to Trump’s big announcement. He’s got a new digital trading card collection. Kentucky Congressman and House Oversight Ranking member James Comer joins me now. Forgive me, Congressman. We were expecting an announcement relating to the 2024 election and all we got was trading cards being sold for $99 each from Mr Trump. Do you have any response to that?” asked Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

“Well, the president is one of the world’s greatest marketers,” replied Mr Comer.

“He has a huge sense of humour. I know nothing about digital trading cards, but I’m pretty sure they’ll be very popular back home in Kentucky.

“I guess he’s got a sense of humour all right,” Mr Varney added.

Mr Trump, in his announcement, said that the trading cards, that included superhero likenesses of himself, would make for “a great Christmas gift”.

“My official Trump digital trading cards are $99 which doesn’t sound like very much for what you’re getting,” he said.

“I think it’s something you’re going to like, you’re gonna like it a lot,” he said.