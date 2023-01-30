Trump news – live: Manhattan DA opens grand jury probe over Stormy Daniels hush money
Trump tells crowds in New Hampshire and South Carolina that he is ‘more angry than ever’
Donald Trump now faces yet another criminal investigation, this time at the hands of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
The New York Times broke the story of the office’s ongoing grand jury probe into Mr Trump’s 2016 hush payment, via former attorney Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The office is presenting evidence to a grand jury in the days ahead, and will soon decide whether Mr Trump or others should face criminal indictments.
The former president is alleged to have paid off Ms Daniels in 2016 to prevent her from spreading claims of an affair between the two. Mr Trump denies this; Ms Daniels and the ex-president’s former “fixer”, Mr Cohen, do not.
Meanwhile, some of Mr Trump’s Republican rivals past and present are turning their guns on him and his chances of winning a general election in 2024.
His former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, said on Fox News this weekend that it was time for a “young generation” to step up and take the reins of power.
Trump kicks off campaign with low-key events
Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his bid to run for the White House in 2024, visiting two early-voting states and brushing aside criticism that his run was off to a slow start.
Addressing an event in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, he said: "I’m more angry now, and I’m more committed now, than I ever was”.
In Columbia, the former president railed against transgender rights and the teaching of critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states.
"We’re going to stop the left-wing radical racists and perverts who are trying to indoctrinate our youth, and we’re going to get their Marxist hands off our children," Mr Trump said.
"We’re going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: men and women. We’re not going to allow men to play women’s sports."
Trump used Freedom of Information Act request to slow IRS release of his taxes
Former president Donald Trump inundated the Internal Revenue Service with a barrage of Freedom of Information Act requests meant to shed light on any internal deliberations agency officials were making as they considered turning his tax records over to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The former president famously claimed to be under audit by the agency for years, and resisted calls to release his financial records publicly until the supposed audit concluded. It never did.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump used Freedom of Information Act request to slow IRS release of his tax returns
Mr Trump had the authority to ask for the records during his presidency but instead used the Freedom of Information Act
GOP congresswoman says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden documents
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina drew a difference between the investigation into documents found in locations associated with President Joe Biden and documents located at former president Donald Trump’s home.
The Independent spoke to Ms Mace in an exclusive interview for a profile to be published this weekend. The interview came as Mr Biden faces scrutiny after documents from his time as vice president were found both at his home in Delaware and the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
Read more from Eric Garcia:
GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden docs
“We don’t know how bad it is or if it’s just not enough enough and nothing burger right,” Ms Mace told The Independent.
Nikki Haley takes veiled shot at both Trump and Biden’s 2024 prospects
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley took a veiled shot at both former president Donald Trump and president Joe Biden over their shared dreams of seeking the presidency in 2024.
The ex-Trump administration official was being interviewed on Fox News when she took the opportunity to say that a “young generation” of leadership was needed in Washington.
“I think we need a young generation to come in, step up and really start fixing things,” she said, adding: “Can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”
Read more:
Nikki Haley calls for ‘new generation’ of leaders in move away from Trump
Ex-ambassador has tried to distance herself from administration she once resigned as governor to join
Manhattan DA opens grand jury probe into hush payments to Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump has yet another criminal investigation to add to the long list of legal battles he is waging as he seeks the presidency for a third time.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has impanelled a grand jury and will soon begin presenting evidence that crimes were committed when Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Both Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels have said that the money was meant to stop Ms Daniels from spreading her claims of an affair with the now-former president.
Grand Jury to hear evidence on Trump’s porn star payoff scheme, report says
New York City prosecutors are re-interviewing witnesses connected to the hush money case with an eye towards seeking an indictment of Mr Trump
Inside McCarthy's House: Famous friends and hard realities
Three weeks into the new era of the House Republican majority, the risks of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership style are clearly taking hold.
Away from the glare of the speaker’s official office, McCarthy is conducting some of the most exhilarating but also difficult business of leadership. Yet McCarthy is also confronting the limits of his slim hold on power as the promises of a new style of running the House run into the hard realities of governing.
Read more:
Inside McCarthy's House: Famous friends and hard realities
Three weeks into the new era of the House Republican majority, the risks of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership style are clearly taking hold
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Thursday that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
“We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy,” Schiff said in a statement announcing his 2024 bid.
The Independent has more about the hottest race on the left ahead of 2024:
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, is entering the 2024 California U.S. Senate race
John Eastman, who led Donald Trump’s legal bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, could be stripped of his licence to practise law after he was hit with 11 charges stemming from his efforts fuelled by the former president’s election lies.
The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona announced the case against Mr Eastman on Thursday.
Read more about the second member of Mr Trump’s legal team to face consequences for the campaign to overturn the election:
California state bar seeking to strip John Eastman’s law licence over election lies
Attorney was top member of Trump’s legal team during post-election bid to overturn his defeat
Chris Christie says Trump can’t win a general election
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday blasted any possibility of another Trump presidency, insisting the 45th president “can’t win a general election.”
The Republican from New Jersey made the comments as former President Trump campaigns for a 2024 run, kicking off his efforts in New Hampshire and South Carolina.
“That’s not speculation,” Mr Christie said on ABC’s This Week.
Read more:
Chris Christie says Trump can’t win a general election
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was speaking Sunday on ABC’s This Week about the former president
House GOP leader cryptic after he’s spotted hosting Elon Musk for meeting
Kevin McCarthy was not forthcoming with details after he met with Twitter owner Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday.
Mr McCarthy told a gaggle of reporters at the Capitol on Thursday afternoon that he has been friends with the embattled technology entrepreneur for years and that Mr Musk had visited to “wish me a happy birthday” after Mr Musk was spotted heading to Capitol Hill.
The Twitter CEO would later release a statement on his platform: “Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & [House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries] to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties,” Mr Musk tweeted following the conclusion of the meeting.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies