Trump leaving Mar-a-Lago for New Jersey on Mother’s Day, report says

Donald Trump is due to fly from Mar-a-Lago to New Jersey in a matter of days to spend the summer at Bedminster, a Trump National Golf Club, according to a report.

The former US president is believed to be departing for Bedminster, New Jersey, following a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, and four months of residency at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.

A source told the Daily Mail that Mother’s Day felt right for Mr Trump to relocate from Mar-a-Lago, where he has been living following his departure from office in January.

It is thought the Trumps will remain at Bedminster for the summer, and into the fall, before returning to the resort in Florida.

“The main house will close till the fall and the Trumps will depart to spend the summer at their club in Bedminster,” a source told the Mail.

The relocation follows reports of Mr Trump’s departure from Florida for the summer and hurricane season, when Mar-a-Lago closes its doors.

“It’s what he has done for 20 years — spend the winter in Florida and then go back north,” Florida Republican operative Larry Casey told the Mail.

In addition to the Trump family departing for Bedminster, so will the former president’s political and fundraising operations, according to the report.

A source recently told Businesses Insider that Mr Trump’s office and “the whole operation [will relocate] to New Jersey because they’re going to start doing more fundraising.”

For Trump allies and Republicans, it will mean travelling 1,200 miles from Florida to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster — roughly an hour away from Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, and a former residence.

Mr Trump told an audience at Mar-a-Lago in recent days that he will be back in Florida by October.

The Independent has reach out to Mr Trump’s office for comment.