‘Bust some heads’: Trump yelled at staff to clear Black Lives Matter protesters from DC streets, Meadows book says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 07 December 2021 16:10
Then-President Donald Trump yelled at his staff to “bust some heads and make some arrests” to clear the streets surrounding the White House of Black Lives Matter protesters on 1 June 2020, the day of his bible photo op outside St John’s Church in downtown Washington, DC, according to a book by Mr Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Ivanka Trump has been credited with the idea for the photo op, but on the day she pitched the idea, Mr Trump was already furious that the streets surrounding the White House compound hadn’t already been cleared of protesters.

“Upstairs in the Residence, President Trump was growing anxious,” Mr Meadows writes in The Chief’s Chief, which was released on Tuesday. “He had given an order for the park to be cleared, and it was not being followed. The various law enforcement agencies that were supposed to be under the command of [former Attorney General] Bill Barr were clearly not communicating with one another, and it did not seem that a single arrest had yet been made.”

“Fed up, I called President Trump,” Mr Meadows adds in the book. “‘It looks like we have a situation out here,’ I said. ‘They’re trying to tear down statues and vandalizing the park. I assume that we have the authority to deploy whatever law enforcement is necessary to fix this?’”

“President Trump had had enough. ‘Not only do you have the authority,’ he said. ‘I want you to go out there and bust some heads and make some arrests. We need to restore order’,” Mr Trump said, according to Mr Meadows.

The former chief of staff writes that he “was not quite prepared to crack anything” but that he “went to the front door of the White House and spoke with the head of the Secret Service. I pointed out that we had orders from President Trump to open up Pennsylvania Avenue”.

“The leaders of these forces were resisting, but it was clear that the officers on the ground felt the same way President Trump did,” Mr Meadows claims. He writes that he walked to Lafayette Park north of the White House “where rioters were loosening bolts” of a statue of President Andrew Jackson.

Historian Daniel Walker Howe has written that Mr Jackson, who served as the seventh president of the US from 1829 to 1837, “expressed his loathing for the abolitionists vehemently, both in public and in private” and that “Jacksonian Democracy … was about the extension of white supremacy across the North American continent”.

More follows...

