A group of House Republicans are rallying together to try and get the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to former president Donald Trump.

Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is leading a congressional resolution in an attempt to bestow the medal onto Mr Trump, who is currently on trial facing 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to “hush money” payments he made to the adult star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign. Mr Trump denies the charges.

Ms Luna wants the Republican presidential candidate to receive the honour "in recognition of his exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening America’s diplomatic relations during his presidency," according to legislative text.

This resolution is backed by six other House Republican representatives including the likes of Lauren Boebert, Andy Ogles, Randy Weber, Mike Waltz, as well as Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, Fox News reported. Congresswoman Mary Miller is also reported by Politico to have backed the push to award Mr Trump the medal.

Ms Luna noted that it was Mr Trump’s “fearless leadership” which reestablished the United States “as a respected and admired global power” which makes him worthy of the medal.

Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna touirng the George Washington University students encampment on 1 May ( AP )

"It is time we recognize a president who put our country first and secured global peace through bold diplomacy,” she said.

“Despite the liberal media’s attempts to spread fear, America and the world were undoubtedly safer under President Donald Trump,” Ms Luna claimed. “One of our duties in Congress is to honor those who have contributed significantly to our nation, and that’s why I’m introducing this legislation."

The resolution is also co-sponsored by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, who notably backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the Republican pick for president and only turned to Mr Trump when Mr DeSantis dropped out of the race.

"President Trump did more in four years on behalf of the American people than any president in my lifetime. He secured our border, achieved historic peace in the Middle East, and implemented policies that helped our economy prosper," Mr Good said, according to Fox News.

"The last three years of a failed Biden administration have only served as a stark contrast to President Trump’s record."

Donald Trump at the Manhattan criminal cour for his ongoing hush money trial on Tuesday ( AP )

Mr Ogles and Mr Weber both hailed the former president as having an undeniable contribution to America.

Mr Ogles praised Mr Trump's "stalwart defense of the American way of life,” meanwhile Mr Weber said that "every patriotic American knows our country was unequivocally better off four years ago under his stewardship.

The Congressional Gold Medal has been handed out since the American Revolution, but has broadened its scope to express a national appreciation for achievements and contributions to the country.

If Mr Trump were to be given the honour, he would join previous medal recipients including Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, Mother Theresa, Nelson Mandela and Rosa Parks.

Recipients are bestowed the award in all different types of categories, such as military, athlete, public service, entertainment, science and civil rights.

Mr Trump would not be the first United States president to win the award, as the first ever medal was given to George Washington, albeit before he became president; however, it has not been given to a president since Ronald Reagan in 2000.

While it is possible that the bill could be seen through in the Republican-led House, it would, however, be unlikely to survive the Democratic-majority Senate.