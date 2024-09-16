Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Stock in Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, fell following the second assassination attempt against the former president.

Shares for Donald Trump’s social media company fell nearly 4 percent on Monday, CNBC reports. This drop comes after authorities arrested Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, for allegedly aiming an SKS-style rifle through the bushes at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the former president was golfing.

Authorities say no shots were fired towards Trump and the suspect did not have a line of sight on the former president.

In comparison, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp shares were up nearly 30 percent following the first assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, according to CNBC. There, Thomas Crooks shot Trump in the ear. The 20-year-old also killed one rally-goer and injured two before Secret Service agents fatally shot him.

Meanwhile, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp also saw a dip in price following the former president’s debate against Kamala Harris last week. The company’s price hit its lowest point on Thursday since it began trading on Nasdaq in March, CNBC reported.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on Friday. The former president’s social media company also saw a dip in price last week following his debate against Kamala Harris ( AP )

Trump’s debate performance was marked by his rambling, heated answers and several attempts to peddle untrue claims.

The former president was fact-checked by ABC News’s moderators several times.

Moderator Linsey Davis corrected Trump’s false claim that Democrats want to “execute” babies during the abortion segment of the debate. Meanwhile, moderator David Muir fact-checked Trump’s claim that crime is rising in the US and his conspiracy theory that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pet cats and dogs.

The former president, alongside right-wing allies like Senator JD Vance and Representative Jim Jordan, has spread the debunked conspiracy theory across social media.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp stock then rose by more than 25 percent on Friday after Trump revealed he would not sell his shares.

“But I don’t want to sell my shares. I’m not going to sell my shares,” Trump said, according to CNBC.

“I didn’t do it for the money. I did it because I really wanted to have a strong voice, and it’s a great voice for me,” he said. “And as long as my voice is on there, it’s going to always be good.”

The Independent has contacted Trump Media and Technology Group Corp for comment.