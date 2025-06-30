Heckler shouts over Senate debate on Trump’s ‘beautiful’ megabill: ‘You people are awful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A heckler interrupted a Senate debate on President Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, yelling out “you people are awful”.

Representatives were holding a heated debate Sunday night that discussed Trump’s megabill, which proposes tax cuts, new Medicaid requirements, and SALT tax deductions, in a bid to inject cash into Trump’s rigorous immigration agenda and revised military budget.

The unidentified interrupter burst onto the Senate floor just after 7 p.m., just as Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders had concluded his speech opposing the bill.

“This bill is not what the American people want, and I hope very much we can defeat it,” Sanders was heard saying in his concluding speech moments before. “Thank you very much.” Sanders has branded the bill “probably the worst piece of legislation in modern history,” claiming “it attacks the most vulnerable people while giving massive tax breaks to billionaires.”

Just as he finished, a livestream of the debate caught a muffled voice in the background.

“You people are awful,” the heckler yelled. “You’re awful. You’re awful.”

Presiding officer Sen. Dave McCormick quickly interjected and told the sergeant at arms to “restore order in the gallery.”

However, the heckler continued to yell out as officials raced to restore calm.

The protester was then heard saying, “You’re horrible,” just before the chamber returned to silence. The heckler has yet to be identified.

open image in gallery Sen. Bernie Sanders was interrupted by a heckler just as he finished his speech Sunday ( C-SPAN )

The 940 page megabill has been redrafted several times. On Saturday, Republicans narrowly voted 51-49 to advance it despite the opposition of two GOP lawmakers.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told Democratic senators Saturday he would demand a full reading of the megabill on the Senate floor once Republicans vote to proceed to the legislation. The act could take hours and delay a final passage of President Trump’s agenda by half a day, at least.

"Republicans won't tell America what's in the bill. So Democrats are forcing it to be read start to finish on the floor,” Schumer said Saturday.

open image in gallery Trump is expecting the bill to be drafted and on his desk by July 4 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Trump’s former “first buddy” Elon Musk branded the bill as “utterly insane and destructive” in a post on X ahead of the vote.

Trump placed a 4 July deadline for representatives to pass the bill. Following the narrow victory Saturday, he took to Truth Social to declare “a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the ‘GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.”