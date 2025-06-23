Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has raged at Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie after he criticized the decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday night.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” the president fumed.

“Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be.

“He’s a simple minded ‘grandstander’ who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get.”

Massie had spent his Sunday lambasting the president’s actions in support of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion offensive against Tehran, first by calling the bombing raid “not Constitutional” because he did not consult Congress before acting.

open image in gallery Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has been threatened with a primary challenge ( Getty )

Trump went on to claim his decision to blast the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan facilities with “bunker buster” bombs had been a “spectacular military success” before returning to Massie.

“As usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this ‘lightweight’ Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran. Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes ‘NO’ on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be.

“He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN.”

He continued: “Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there – he doesn’t have a clue! He’ll undoubtedly vote against the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, even though non-passage means a 68% Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that.”

Still not finished, the president pledged to support a Republican primary challenger to Massie at the first opportunity.

“MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague!” he said.

“The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one.”

The congressman responded to the rant on X by saying simply: “Donald Trump declared so much War on me today it should require an Act of Congress.” He added the tongue-in-cheek hashtag “#sassywithmassie.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump announces his strikes on Iran from the East Room of the White House on Saturday June 21 2025 ( AP )

On Sunday, Massie also slammed the administration’s claim that the assault did not mean the U.S. is now at war with Iran by marvelling at “the mental gymnastics being undertaken by neocons in DC” to support that argument.

Massie then attacked House Speaker Mike Johnson for failing to call back representatives from their summer vacation to debate the War Powers Resolution, the Kentuckian had introduced last Tuesday, a point he also made during appearances on CBS News’s Face the Nation and CNN’s Inside Politics.

On the latter, he likened Trump’s insistence that the bombing of just three targets meant a total end to the rogue state’s nuclear ambitions to his blithe optimism surrounding Covid-19 in the spring of 2020.

Finally, Massie called out a Trump post on Truth Social in which the president appeared to be testing the water regarding regime change in Iran by responding: “This is not America First folks.”

Prior to that, the president had been angered by the representative holding out against his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which only narrowly passed the House last month and is currently mired in the Senate, as a handful of Republicans refuse to fall in behind it without raising objections on behalf of their districts.

Trump complained that Massie and other disobedient members of their party should be “voted out of office” as he visited Capitol Hill to drum up consensus among the GOP, warning that a refusal to support his bill would mean higher taxes for Americans.

In March, Massie was the lone Republican to vote against a stopgap spending bill to keep the U.S. government open until September, drawing the president’s ire again.