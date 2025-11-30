Trump touts Black Friday merch ‘deals’ - which cost more than original prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump offered his supporters exclusive Black Friday "deals" on MAGA merchandise - but they appeared to be more expensive than the regular prices listed on his website.

In emails, that went out to his mailing list from November 24, the president touted special deals on items including a Christmas tree ornament of a red MAGA hat; a 2026 MAGA calendar, and wrapping paper decorated with a fist-pumping Trump in a Santa hat.

The emails, first reported by Meidas Touch Network, noted that the president feels “extra thankful” for his supporters and encourages them to “snag” the deals now.

The Black Friday offer email touted the MAGA hat ornament for $37. Yet, on the official Trump Merchandise Store website, the same decoration costs $30. Similarly, a promo for the Trump 2026 calendar boasts of a “new low price” of $32. The same calendar sells for $25 on the official merch site.

Follow-up emails, sent in the days leading up to Black Friday and again on November 29, announced that the offer on both products had been “extended,” though did not say until when.

open image in gallery An email promoted Black Friday 'deals' on Trump merchandise including a red MAGA hat Christmas tree ornament for $37 ( Archive of Political Emails )

open image in gallery However, the ‘deals’ touted in the emails appear to be more expensive than on the official Trump Merchandise website. The same MAGA hat ornament cost $30 – almost 20 percent less ( https://secure.winred.com/ )

The White House directed The Independent to the Trump Organization for comment about the president’s merchandise prices.

Supporters were also offered a “new low price” on a festive MAGA hat - featuring the words “Make America Great” with Christmas lights and trees - which was reduced to “just $35” via email. The same hat appears to retail for $28 on the official merchandise store.

A large number of Americans have said they plan to tighten their holiday spending budget this year in the face of widespread economic uncertainty.

Two in five U.S. consumers (42 percent) said they intend to spend less on Christmas shopping than in 2024, according to a recent Economic Impact Survey commissioned by insurance company Nationwide.

open image in gallery Trump supporters were also offered a ‘new low price’ on a festive MAGA hat which was reduced to ‘just $35,’ despite retailing for $28 on the official merchandise store. The president wrote that the ‘deals’ were because he felt ‘extra thankful’ for his supporters ( Archive of Political Emails )

Despite a relative easing of inflation, costs of essentials like groceries, utilities, and rent remain high, leaving many to prioritize bills instead of shelling out on luxuries.

Trump has claimed that he has almost eliminated inflation completely. “We have almost no inflation. We’re down now to 2 percent,” Trump said at an event earlier this month. “Inflation is almost nonexistent.”

The Trump administration’s tariffs are also having an impact, particularly on lower-income households which spend a larger share of their earnings on goods, many of which are imported, according to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

open image in gallery Trump introducing a new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center during the 2024 election campaign. Christmas items are the latest seasonal attempt by President Donald Trump to cash in on the presidency ( Getty Images )

The Christmas items are the latest attempt by Trump to cash in on the presidency after he has previously sold guitars, gold high-top sneakers, branded watches and even Bibles, among other products.

The president also launched a new cryptocurrency – $TRUMP Coin – on the day he returned to office, and is one of the forms of payment accepted online for merchandise.

Trump’s 2025 seasonal deals are reminiscent of last year, when he also bombarded supporters with emails advertising branded items and encouraging people to donate to the Trump National Committee, a joint fundraising effort of the Never Surrender PAC and the Republican National Committee.

The 2024 Trump holiday gift guide, which promised to “make the holidays that much greater,” included $150 sequin shirts, a $550 “bling” clutch and $95 baubles in the shape of Mar-a-Lago.

Other gifts included Trump advent calendars, $22 candy cane socks, $72 pajamas, a $180 pickleball paddle, tie clips, belts, sunglasses, and, of course, a whole range of MAGA hats.