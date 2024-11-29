Tis the season: Trump hawks Christmas merch – including a $150 sequin sweatshirt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has released his latest line of festive merchandise as he vows to “Make Christmas Merry Again.”

With the festive season now in full swing, the Trump Store has unveiled its holiday gift guide promising to “make the holidays that much greater,” complete with $150 sequin shirts, a $550 “bling” clutch and $95 baubles in the shape of Mar-a-Lago.

Other items in the gift guide include Trump advent calendars, $22 candy cane socks and $72 pajamas, a $180 pickleball paddle, tie clips, belts, sunglasses, and, of course, a whole range of MAGA hats.

A Frasier Fir candle said to be “reminiscent” of the Christmas tree at Trump’s Chicago hotel and Trump-branded “gold roast” coffee to drink on Christmas morning while opening presents are also available to die-hard MAGA fans.

All items in the gift guide on the Trump Store – the retail website for the Trump Organization – appeared to have a blanket 20 percent sale on Black Friday.

For the last two weeks, MAGA fans have been bombarded with emails about Trump’s new merchandise offerings.

open image in gallery The Trump Sequin Sweatshirt is one of the new products on offer in Trump’s holiday gift guide ( Trump Store )

Between November 18 and November 26, supporters received emails for at least seven items and were encouraged to donate to the Trump National Committee, a joint fundraising committee of the Never Surrender PAC and the Republican National Committee.

The latest batch of emails directed consumers to Winred, a conservative fundraising platform, that allows supporters to claim their merch – if they make a donation. The Winred page includes pre-set donation buttons up to $1,000.

In one email sent on November 22, the president-elect promoted a limited edition line of Trump mugs, stamped with his smiling face sporting a Santa hat. A “Make Christmas Merry Again” banner also sat at the top of the email.

open image in gallery Emails from Trump Merch Team lead consumers to a site where they are encouraged to make a donation ( Trump Organization/Winred )

One day earlier on November 21, fans were urged to buy Trump wrapping paper, which comes in two styles: “Trump Classic Christmas” or “Trump Dark MAGA.”

In another email, Trump’s “TOP 1% of supporters” were granted early access to snap up his limited edition line of MAGA Santa hats.

“OUR WIN was so HUGE and HISTORIC that even Santa wants to Make America Great Again!” the email from November 18 read.

open image in gallery Baubles in the shape of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, West Palm Beach, Florida, resort are on offer for nearly $100 ( Trump Store )

While Trump’s MAGA hats are labeled as “100% made in America,” the origins of many of his other products are unclear.

The Independent has contacted The Trump Organization for comment about where the products are made.

An investigation by the Associated Press last month found that Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bibles were printed in China – the world’s leading producer of the book – for an estimated $3 or less, before being sold for a minimum of $59.99.

It comes as the president-elect announced that he plans to introduce a 25 percent tariff on “all products” entering the US from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 percent tariff on China, prompting fears he has set the stage for a bitter global trade war and paved the way for rising costs for American businesses and consumers.