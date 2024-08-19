‘Weird as hell’: Dems taunt Trump with messages on his Chicago hotel as DNC kicks off

Support truly

Democrats are sure to have left their mark in Chicago after beaming anti-Trump-Vance messages onto Trump’s Chicago hotel last night ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The various images touched on what have become staple taunts against the Republican ticket in this year’s presidential election, including the line that Donald Trump and JD Vance are “weird” – originally coined by Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in his first speech after Kamala Harris tapped him as her running mate.

Democrats pull a prank on Donald Trump ahead of the Democratic National Convention ( NBC Chicago )

“Trump-Vance ‘weird as hell’,” reads one of the messages.

In another, “Harris-Walz joy and hope” is emblazoned on the side of the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

“Project 2025 HQ” also makes an appearance, referring to a conservative blueprint for what Republicans hope will be Trump’s second presidency driven by the Heritage Foundation and more than a dozen former Trump administration officials.

Despite trying his best to distance himself from the program, a leader of Project 2025 last month told an undercover journalist and a paid actor from the Centre for Climate Reporting that Donald Trump is “very supportive.”

One of the many posts on X about the projections came from DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman, who accompanied a photo of the tower with:

“While @TheDemocrats are joyfully celebrating in Chicago, residents of Chi-town are seeing a special message projected on Trump tower.”

He also confirmed to Rolling Stone that Democrats were behind the prank, telling the media outlet the party used a high-powered projection aimed at the tower from a room booked in the opposite building.

The Chicago tower will be used in the coming days as the main site for Republicans to develop counter plans against the Democratic National Convention, which is taking place in the city from Monday to Thursday this week.

Sure to be a star-studded event, Hollywood stars including John Legend, Kerry Washington and David Cross are set to make appearances, and fans are even hoping for a surprise appearance from Beyonce or Taylor Swift, if not both.

Meanwhile, Trump will be trying to use the Democrat concentration on Chicago to his advantage by hosting his own events in battleground states in what will be his busiest campaign week since he faced challengers in the Republican primary.

The former president will try to secure as many votes as possible in those states, as polls show him trailing behind Harris by 2.5 points.