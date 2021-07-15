Trump called Merkel ‘that b**ch’ and ‘kraut,’ new book alleges

Former President Donald Trump called Chancellor Angela Merkel “that b**ch” and used the disparaging term “krauts” to refer to the Germans, a new book alleges.

I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker will be released on Tuesday.

The Post journalists write about an incident in their book when Mr Trump was allegedly speaking to aides and advisors about NATO as well as the US-German relationship in the Oval Office when he referred to the German Chancellor, who has led her country since 2005, as “That b**** Merkel”.

The then-president also mentioned his late father, Fred Trump, who had German ancestry.

“‘I know the f***ing krauts,’ the president added, using a derogatory term for German soldiers from World War I and World War II,” Ms Leonnig and Mr Rucker write.

“Trump then pointed to a framed photograph of his father, Fred Trump, displayed on the table behind the Resolute Desk and said, ‘I was raised by the biggest kraut of them all.’”

A Trump spokesperson told the reporters that the former president denied making those comments.

Mr Trump’s grandfather Friedrich Trump left Germany for the US in 1885, avoiding three years of mandatory military service, with Fred Trump being born in the Bronx in New York City in 1905.