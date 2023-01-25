✕ Close Marjorie Taylor Greene positioning herself to be Trump’s VP pick for 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump will have his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated in the coming weeks by parent company Meta after a two-year ban.

Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, said there will be new guard rails built in to limit distribution of posts that do not explicitly break the rules. It is no known whether the former president plans to reuse the accounts once they are reinstated.

The news comes after Mr Trump hosted conservative influencers and creators of the “Libs of TikTok” and Babylon Bee social media accounts at Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News reports that it is part of a charm offensive by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, whose campaign has its first event this weekend in South Carolina.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump leaped to Mike Pence’s defence after it emerged that classified documents had been found in the former vice president’s Indiana home.

In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump called Mr Pence an “innocent man” and urged people to “leave him alone”.

It’s a marked difference from his response to the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home and an office he used in Washington DC.