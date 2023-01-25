Trump news – live: Meta to reinstate Trump on Facebook and Instagram as 2024 campaign gears up
Sir Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Meta’s president for global affairs, announced decision in blog post
Marjorie Taylor Greene positioning herself to be Trump’s VP pick for 2024
Donald Trump will have his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated in the coming weeks by parent company Meta after a two-year ban.
Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, said there will be new guard rails built in to limit distribution of posts that do not explicitly break the rules. It is no known whether the former president plans to reuse the accounts once they are reinstated.
The news comes after Mr Trump hosted conservative influencers and creators of the “Libs of TikTok” and Babylon Bee social media accounts at Mar-a-Lago.
NBC News reports that it is part of a charm offensive by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, whose campaign has its first event this weekend in South Carolina.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump leaped to Mike Pence’s defence after it emerged that classified documents had been found in the former vice president’s Indiana home.
In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump called Mr Pence an “innocent man” and urged people to “leave him alone”.
It’s a marked difference from his response to the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home and an office he used in Washington DC.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that it will soon restore the twice-impeached ex-president’s access to their platforms, just over two years after Mr Trump used his social media profiles to incite a violent attack on the US Capitol.
Andrew Feinberg reports on this developing story.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that it will soon restore the twice-impeached ex-president’s access to their platforms, just over two years after Mr Trump used his social media profiles to incite a violent attack on the US Capitol.
Elaine Chao issues rare rebuke of Trump
Despite the numerous times Donald Trump has attacked her with racist slurs and accusations, former transportation secretary Elaine Chao has chosen by and large to ignore his insults and rise above them.
However, the former cabinet secretary (and wife of fellow Trump-target Senator Mitch McConnell) has now spoken out to Politico in a statement that “suggests that discomfort with Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric has reached a new level amid several high-profile shootings targeting Asian Americans”.
“When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation,” Ms Chao said. “He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”
Trump posts gripe-filled video in praise of new House committee on weaponisation of federal government
The meandering, gripe-filled video (shot in the style of his earlier campaign videos) ends with praise for GOP reps James Comer and Jim Jordan.
Jeff Zients: Can he keep progressives happy and the Biden White House on course?
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports on the next big assignment for former management consultant Jeff Zients: White House chief of staff.
Jeff Zients made a fortune in the private sector before leading the government’s Covid response. Andrew Feinberg reports on the former management consultant’s next big assignment: White House chief of staff
Ted Cruz blasted for wildly different reactions to Pence and Biden document scandals
Texas Senator Ted Cruz is being blasted for his two very different reactions to the discoveries of classified documents at the homes of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
‘It’s like ‘hypocrisy’ punches him square in the face and Ted simply responds with ‘thank you sir, may I have some more?’’
Leaders are meant to keep state secrets... but not at home
Democrats responded with aggrieved fury when former President Donald Trump was found in possession of classified documents that should have been turned over to the government when he left office. Then disclosures that President Joe Biden also mishandled secret papers set loose a Republican “well, what about” roar.
Now, with another discovery of classified documents, this time at the home of Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, the partisan finger-pointing seems to be melting into a chorus of mortification from Democrats and Republicans.
The highest US secrets, it now appears, are not necessarily safe with the highest officials.
Read on:
The discovery of classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence is scrambling the blame game in Washington
ICYMI: New Trump photo with mobster surfaces
A photo taken during the summer of 2022 shows a grinning former president Donald Trump flashing a thumbs up gesture while posing with John Alite, a podcaster and motivational speaker who was once a hitman for the Gambino crime family.
Alite, who confirmed the authenticity of the photo in a phone interview with The Independent, described himself as a political independent who supported Mr Trump’s push for criminal justice reform, and said his support for the ex-president is well known.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
In a photograph posted on former Gambino crime family hitman John Alite’s Facebook page, Mr Trump is shown smiling and giving a thumbs up gesture
House GOP push for info on Hunter Biden's art sales
House Republicans renewed their investigation Wednesday into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details on who is purchasing his work as part of the party’s long-promised probe into President Joe Biden and his family.
Rep. James Comer, new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, asked for a transcribed interview with Georges Bergès, the art dealer who has been showcasing Hunter Biden’s work in New York and Los Angeles galleries since 2021.
He requested communications between the gallery and the White House, citing Republican concerns the younger Biden is trading in on his father’s name.
Read on:
House Republicans have renewed an investigation into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details as part of the party’s long-promised probe of President Joe Biden and his family
Trump hosts Libs of TikTok and Babylon Bee influencers
Donald Trump has hosted the conservative creators of the “Libs of TikTok” and Babylon Bee social media accounts at Mar-a-Lago.
NBC News reports that it is part of a charm offensive by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, whose campaign has its first event this weekend in South Carolina.
Despite launching in mid-November 2022, the former president’s campaign has been slow to gain any traction or momentum and Mr Trump has barely left his Palm Beach home.
Citing a source with knowledge of the strategy, the network says Trump met with Seth Dillon, founder of the conservative political satire website Babylon Bee, and had dinner with Chaya Raichik, owner of the “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account.
Mr Trump plans to meet with other social media influencers, the source told NBC.
Ms Raichik posted a photo of herself with the former president.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger
Democratic discomfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month.
Eric Garcia reports on the reaction in Congress.
Ruben Gallego’s challenge to the incumbent independent senator has made Democrats uncomfortable, while Republicans wish Kyrsten Sinema would join their team
