Donald Trump’s pausing of higher import taxes on a wide range of Mexican products a day before they were set to start saw the president mocked on social media with the now-familiar “TACO” taunt.

The nickname TACO, short for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” stems from the president’s habit of making tariff threats, resulting in a drop in the markets, only for him to change course and see the markets rebound.

Trump announced the move in a Truth Social post following a phone call with Mexican President Gloria Sheinbaum on Thursday.

He said the conversation had been “very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other” and suggested that the American trade relationship with Mexico is different from other countries because of the complexity of the border situation.

“We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper,” he added.

The reaction from some of Trump’s most fervent critics was swift, predictable, and Mexican food-themed, invoking the TACO nickname investors have bestowed on the president for his economic flip-flopping.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press team was quick to pounce after Trump’s announcement hit Truth Social, writing that it was “TACO Thursday.”

Another critic, writer Paul Rudnick, posted a dual screen grab noting headlines stating that Trump had said he wouldn’t extend his tariff deadlines just a day before he announced yet another extension.

And a Democratic congressman, Rep. Chuy Garcia of Texas, twisted the knife a bit further, pointing out on X that consumers — not the Mexican government — pay the tariffs at issue.

Another X user, added:” SHE OWNS tRUMP ...TACO THURSDAY.”