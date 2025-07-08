Trump says ‘no amnesty’ for migrant farm workers after industry warns of disruption to food supply

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would not be setting up an “amnesty” program for migrant farm workers.

Trump has received complaints from farmers that the administration’s immigration raids have negatively impacted the agricultural industry. Some in the industry have gone so far as to warn of a disruption in the food supply.

Farms hire migrant workers some of whom don’t have legal immigration status. Last week, Trump discussed establishing a program which could allow workers to get a permit to remain in the U.S. But on Tuesday, the president said there would be no such amnesty given when asked about comments made by Brooke Rollins, the agriculture secretary.

“There’s no amnesty,” he said. “What we’re doing is we’re getting rid of criminals, but we are doing a work program.”

open image in gallery Members of Migrant Justice, a community group advocating for migrant farmworkers' rights, hold a rally in Vermont ( AP )

Last week, Trump indicated he may defer to farmers who hire migrants without legal status. During an event in Iowa, he said, “They know better.”

During the speech, Trump said the administration is developing legislation to allow some undocumented migrants to remain in the U.S. to work on farms.

“We've got to give the farmers the people they need, but we’re not talking amnesty,” said the president.

Rollins said the program would protect farmers and ensure they have the workers they need, but added that it would not deliver amnesty.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Rollins said, "I can't underscore enough, there will be no amnesty. The mass deportations continue, but in a strategic way.”

“And we move the workforce toward automation and 100 percent American participation, which with 34 million able-bodied on Medicaid, we should be able to do fairly quickly,” Rollins added.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has said that there will be ‘no amnesty’ for undocumented farm workers ( REUTERS )

According to figures from the Department of Homeland Security, roughly 42 percent of farm workers didn’t have legal status between 2020 and 2022.

California farmer Lisa Tate told Reuters last month, “In the fields, I would say 70 percent of the workers are gone.”

"If 70 percent of your workforce doesn't show up, 70 percent of your crop doesn't get picked and can go bad in one day,” she added. “Most Americans don't want to do this work. Most farmers here are barely breaking even. I fear this has created a tipping point where many will go bust."

open image in gallery A migrant worker works on a farm in Homestead, Florida ( AFP via Getty Images )

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said her department has “developed a new office to answer the needs of our farmers, ranchers, and producers.”

“That does not include an amnesty program at all,” she said.

Last month, the president appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, saying he wants to help farmers and that the administration would develop a program to hand migrant workers a “temporary pass” to stay in the country.

“I’m the strongest immigration guy that there’s ever been, but I’m also the strongest farmer guy that there’s ever been, and that includes also hotels and, you know, places where people work, a certain group of people works,” said Trump.

“We’re working on it right now,” he added. “We’re going to work it so that, some kind of a temporary pass, where people pay taxes, where the farmer can have a little control as opposed to you walk in and take everybody away.”

Trump previously admitted there are concerns among those working in agriculture and hospitality that the administration’s immigration raids were removing workers important to businesses in those industries, prompting a temporary pause in raids on farms and hotels.