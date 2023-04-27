Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former US president Donald Trump has lost an appeal to block former vice president Mike Pence from testifying in the special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, reports said.

It was not immediately clear what day Mr Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the 6 January 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, and efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome.

Mr Pence‘s testimony, coming as he inches toward a likely entrance in the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they pressed forward with their inquiry.

The unanimous decision from judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins, and Greg Katsas on the DC circuit Court of Appeals, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night, CNN reported.

The appeal in the sealed case was filed just days after a lower-court judge directed the former vice president to testify over objections from the Trump team.

