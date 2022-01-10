Trump tears into Republican senator who rejected 2020 election conspiracies
Dispute shows depth of loyalty Trump demands of GOP politicians
Former President Donald Trump fired back at a Republican senator on Monday for the senator’s acknowledgment of the reality that Mr Trump fairly lost the 2020 election.
The back-and-forth was sparked after GOP Sen Mike Rounds of South Dakota went on ABC’s This Week and declared that the Trump campaign “simply did not win” in 2020, a true assertion that clashes with Mr Trump’s ongoing falsehoods about supposedly widespread fraud and misconduct that he continues to blame for his defeat.
Mr Trump wrote in a statement: “Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive. The only reason he did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away.”
“Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again,” added the former president.
More follows...
