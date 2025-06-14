Trump military parade live: President spends his birthday watching Army’s 250th anniversary show
Trump is spending his 79th birthday attending the military parade in Washington DC
President Donald Trump is spending his 79th birthday attending a military parade dedicated to celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C.
Walking out to a mix of “Hail to the Chief” and “Happy Birthday,” the president took his seat in the viewing gallery alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other officials.
Saturday’s parade is a rare moment for the U.S. – putting the strength of the military on full view with tanks, aircrafts, and soldiers walking through the nation’s capital for all to see. The last time American troops were on this kind of display was after the Gulf War in 1991.
The military parade got off to an early start due to impending weather, but got on nonetheless.
Parade attendees gathered around the capital, which is under tight security, to witness the historic moment.
At the same time, protesters around the country have gathered in major cities, protesting Trump’s controversial use of his executive power.
Military aircrafts fly by Washington monument
Military airplanes and helicopters began circling the Washington Monument at the start of the military parade, despite some impending bad weather.
Watch live: Trump holds Army’s 250th anniversary parade on his birthday
President arrives to watch festivities on his birthday
President Donald Trump has arrived at the military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are watching from the stands on a dark and cloudy evening in Washington, D.C.
The president waved to the crowd and pumped his fist as people chanted “USA! USA!”
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is standing beside the president as more than 6,000 troops are marching near the National Mall.
Parade kicks off
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the military parade occurring in Washington D.C. to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary – also coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday
