Trump smears America’s top general as ‘choking dog’ after book reveals he compared ex-president to Hitler

Former President Donald Trump attacked the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley after it was reported in a new book that top US generals were worried that Mr Trump might attempt a coup after the election.

“I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government. So ridiculous!” Mr Trump said in a fiery statement on Thursday.

“If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” Mr Trump added. “He got his job only because the world’s most overrated general, James Mattis, could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him.”

Gen Mattis served as Mr Trump’s first Defense Secretary from 2017 to 2019.

“The fact that Mattis didn’t like him, just like Obama didn’t like him and actually fired Milley, was a good thing, not a bad thing. I often act counter to people’s advice who I don’t respect,” Mr Trump continued.

Mr Obama nominated Gen Milley to be Army chief of staff in 2015. He became Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2019 after being nominated by Mr Trump.

The former president said he “lost respect for Milley when we walked together to St. John’s Church (which was still smouldering from a Radical Left fire set the day before), side by side, a walk that has now been proven to be totally appropriate—and the following day Milley choked like a dog in front of the Fake News when they told him they thought he should not have been walking with the President, which turned out to be incorrect”.

After authorities used pepper balls and smoke canisters to disperse largely peaceful protesters outside the White House in June 2020 during racial justice protests taking place across the nation following the murder of George Floyd, Gen Milley apologized for taking part in what became a controversial photo op.

“I should not have been there,” Gen Milley said in a video statement. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

“As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from,” Gen Milley added at the time.

“He apologized profusely, making it a big story, instead of saying I am proud to walk with and protect the President of the United States,” Mr Trump added in his lengthy statement on Thursday. “Had he said that, it would have all been over, no big deal, but I saw at that moment he had no courage or skill, certainly not the type of person I would be talking ‘coup’ with. I’m not into coups!”