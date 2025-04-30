Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration signs minerals deal with Ukraine in key move for Russian peace

Agreement is aimed at centering future US engagement in Ukraine

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 30 April 2025 22:57 BST
Donald Trump’s confrontation of Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office delayed the two countries from reaching a minerals deal
Donald Trump's confrontation of Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office delayed the two countries from reaching a minerals deal

The Trump administration reached a deal with Ukraine to give US investors preferential access to Ukraine’s supply of rare earth minerals on Wednesday, weeks after an Oval Office blow-up between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky put it on hold.

Axios and Bloomberg reported the deal was to be signed on Wednesday, citing senior Ukrainian officials.

Zelensky’s deputy economy minister told Axios that the deal was meant to spur further US investment in Ukraine’s defense, rather than to repay past support.

"This agreement is a win-win and it is written in friendly language. it is about investments, investments and investments," Taras Kachka told the news outlet.

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...

