Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri’s Senate primary without specifying which one

The night before Missouri’s closely watched Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt, Donald Trump has announced his endorsement: “ERIC”.

There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

There is also a third GOP candidate named Eric on the Republican primary ballot: Eric McElroy, a comedian, unwittingly name-dropped among the Erics in the former president’s announcement.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” the former president announced on 1 August.

Both Eric front-runners celebrated Mr Trump’s announcement, despite neither of them being named. Reports later indicated Mr Trump endorsed Mr Greitens in the primaryr ace.

“I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement,” Mr Schmitt responded on Twitter. “As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids—I’ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA!”

“Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA!” Mr Greitens said.

“Congrats to Eric McElroy,” US Rep Vicky Hartzler, among Republicans vying for the nomination, said in reponse to Mr Trump’s announcement. “He’s having a big night.”

Mr Greitens – a far-right candidate who resigned from office in 2018 following allegations that he sexually assaulted his hairdresser, which he has denied – sought a political comeback with the 2022 race, while leading GOP candidates Schmitt and Hartzler have further split the crowded Republican field of more than 20 candidates.

Mr Greitens has also courted further controversy with his 2022 candicacy, airing a campaign ad that depicts him hunting members of his own party, while facing accusations from his ex-wife that he had physically abused her and his children. He has also denied those allegations.

Following those accusations, Ms Hartzler, Mr Schmitt and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, among others, called on Mr Greitens to drop out of the race.

The GOP primary winner on 2 August is expected to win in the general election in the largely Republican-leaning state, but Republican leaders have braced for a Greitens victory with the likelihood of losing in November.

Though he ruled out endorsing Ms Hartzler last month, saying she lacked “what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats” in a post on his Truth Social account, Mr Trump described Mr Greitens as “tough” and “smart” in an interview with far-right media outlet One America News Network.

Both men have adopted the Trump-courting agenda to remove Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from leadership if Republicans take control of Congress with midterm elections this fall, while the former president has taunted the Kentucky senator over his approval ratings and condemned him as “disloyal”.