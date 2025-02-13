Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump tore into longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell after he was the sole Republican senator to vote no on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump said McConnell, who served as leader of the Senate Republican Conference for almost two decades before stepping down in November, is “not equipped mentally” and accused him of letting “the Republican party go to hell.”

“If I didn't come along, the Republican party wouldn't even exist right now,” Trump said of the 82-year-old senator. “Mitch McConnell never really had it. He had an ability to raise money because of his position as leader, which anybody could do.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump slammed Mitch McConnell after he was the sole GOP senator to vote against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation ( AP )

McConnell cited his experience with polio as a reason for his decision to oppose Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist who has spread several baseless conspiracy theories, including the untrue claim that vaccines cause autism.

“In my lifetime, I've watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world,” McConnell said. “I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles.”

When asked about McConnell’s experience with polio, Trump said he wasn’t aware if the senator ever contracted the disease.

“I have no idea if he had polio,” Trump said. “All I can tell you about him is that he shouldn't have been leader.”

The Senate confirmed Kennedy in a 52-48 vote Thursday. The 71-year-old was sworn in hours later.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump watches on as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services ( Getty Images )

Kennedy isn’t the only Trump nominee McConnell is opposing. He was also the sole Republican senator to vote no on Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation for Director of National Intelligence, citing her “alarming lapses in judgment.”

“The Senate’s power of advice and consent is not an option; it is an obligation, and one we cannot pretend to misunderstand,” McConnell said in a statement on Gabbard. “When a nominee’s record proves them unworthy of the highest public trust, and when their command of relevant policy falls short of the requirements of their office, the Senate should withhold its consent.”

Many are also questioning McConnell’s health after he fell twice in the Senate chamber earlier this month. The Kentucky senator fell while inside the chambers and again while going down a small set of stairs to exit the chamber. He was later seen being pushed in a wheelchair.

The Independent has contacted McConnell’s office for comment.