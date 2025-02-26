Watch live: Musk attends Trump’s first cabinet meeting despite not being secretary
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Donald Trump holds the first cabinet meeting of the term at the White House on Wednesday, 26 February, with Elon Musk in attendance despite the billionaire not being a cabinet secretary.
When asked during a briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Mr Musk would be present.
Mr Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency in dismantling federal agencies, will be there because he is working “alongside the president, our cabinet secretaries” and the “entire administration.”
He will talk to Trump’s cabinet “about DOGE’s efforts and how all of the cabinet secretaries are identifying waste, fraud and abuse at their respective agencies,” she added.
The cabinet traditionally includes the 15 department heads and the vice president but, when requested by the president, other officials can attend the meetings. Those officials typically include roles such as the president’s chief of staff.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments