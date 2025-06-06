You can now bet on the next steps in the Trump-Musk fallout and when they will have their first meeting
The odds of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk reconciling in the near future are low
People are betting on what will happen next in the fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, including when they are likely to meet for the first time since their public split.
Betting markets are already predicting that Trump will meet with Musk by the end of the year.
Polymarket traders say there is a 57 percent chance the pair will have met up by December 31, while 30 percent predict it will be by July 31. More optimistically, 14 percent predicted they would have had their first meeting by June 30.
“Will Trump and Elon publicly reconcile before July?” also has a 34 percent chance on Polymarket as of Friday afternoon.
But if they are to reconcile, the world’s richest man might have to make the first move, according to Polymarket, which gave a mere 1 percent chance that Trump will apologize to Musk by Monday.
During Musk’s public meltdown Thursday, he mused about creating a new political party in America “that actually represents the 80 percent in the middle.” That has a 24 percent chance of happening by December 31, according to Polymarket traders.
The chance of Musk unfollowing Trump on social media before July is 20 percent, traders also predict.
On rival site Kalshi, there is a 57 percent chance that Trump and Musk will have a phone call before July.
A call was reported to be on the cards Friday, but the president poured cold water on the idea when he spoke with multiple TV networks. He dismissed Musk as “the man who has lost his mind,” and said he was “not particularly” interested in reconciliation. “The poor guy’s got a problem,” Trump said.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed that there are no plans for a call between the two Friday, NBC News reported.
The ice is unlikely to thaw anytime soon, as Trump is considering getting rid of the red Tesla that he bought from Musk earlier this year as the feud between the pair continues, according to a White House official.
The president “had not made a final decision” about the car, according to NBC News.
The same official told the outlet that the president “would want to see Elon be quiet for a while and then Elon reach out to him and say sorry” if there is to be a reconciliation. “I think the president would then let it go,” the official said. “I don’t think [Trump] is going to try to make the peace.”
