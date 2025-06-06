You can now bet on the next steps in the Trump-Musk fallout and when they will have their first meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are betting on what will happen next in the fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, including when they are likely to meet for the first time since their public split.

Betting markets are already predicting that Trump will meet with Musk by the end of the year.

Polymarket traders say there is a 57 percent chance the pair will have met up by December 31, while 30 percent predict it will be by July 31. More optimistically, 14 percent predicted they would have had their first meeting by June 30.

“Will Trump and Elon publicly reconcile before July?” also has a 34 percent chance on Polymarket as of Friday afternoon.

open image in gallery Betting markets are already predicting that President Donald Trump will meet with Elon Musk, pictured in happier times, by the end of the year. ( AP )

But if they are to reconcile, the world’s richest man might have to make the first move, according to Polymarket, which gave a mere 1 percent chance that Trump will apologize to Musk by Monday.

During Musk’s public meltdown Thursday, he mused about creating a new political party in America “that actually represents the 80 percent in the middle.” That has a 24 percent chance of happening by December 31, according to Polymarket traders.

The chance of Musk unfollowing Trump on social media before July is 20 percent, traders also predict.

On rival site Kalshi, there is a 57 percent chance that Trump and Musk will have a phone call before July.

open image in gallery The chances of Trump apologizing to Musk are 1 percent on Polymarket. A White House official said that they didn’t think the president ‘is going to try to make the peace.’ ( AP )

A call was reported to be on the cards Friday, but the president poured cold water on the idea when he spoke with multiple TV networks. He dismissed Musk as “the man who has lost his mind,” and said he was “not particularly” interested in reconciliation. “The poor guy’s got a problem,” Trump said.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed that there are no plans for a call between the two Friday, NBC News reported.

The ice is unlikely to thaw anytime soon, as Trump is considering getting rid of the red Tesla that he bought from Musk earlier this year as the feud between the pair continues, according to a White House official.

The president “had not made a final decision” about the car, according to NBC News.

The same official told the outlet that the president “would want to see Elon be quiet for a while and then Elon reach out to him and say sorry” if there is to be a reconciliation. “I think the president would then let it go,” the official said. “I don’t think [Trump] is going to try to make the peace.”