Trump snubs former first pal Musk by refusing him invite to White House tech summit
Meanwhile, Musks’s rivals from companies like Apple and OpenAI will join president for Rose Garden dinner after AI event
President Trump will reportedly dine with top Silicon Valley executives at the White House on Thursday, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.
Notably missing from that list is Elon Musk, a former top ally of the Trump White House who led its DOGE initiative until an acrimonious public split between the X billionaire and the president over the summer.
Thursday’s dinner will take place in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, following an artificial intelligence event hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, according to The Hill, which first reported on the guest list.
Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are also reportedly expected to attend.
The apparent snub is a striking reminder of the distance between Trump and the former DOGE boss, who the administration had previously entrusted with enormous power to cut tens of thousands of federal jobs, shutter agencies, scrutinize reams of sensitive government data, and redirect and cut hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts and grants.
The cold shoulder is surely reminder of how in 2021 Musk was not invited to a Biden-era event at the White House celebrating electric carmakers, despite Musk’s Tesla being the global leader in EV production at the time.
Musk appeared to rue the lack of an invitation for years afterwards.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
