Allies of President Donald Trump furiously criticized the bishop who pleaded with the Republican to show “mercy” towards migrants and the LGBT+ community.

Trump and his family attended a National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Hours prior, he signed a slew of executive orders, many of which included hard-line immigration policies — such as ending birthright citizenship — while another denied the existence of transgender, nonbinary and intersex people throughout the government.

At the service, Episocal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde called on Trump to “have mercy” for the “scared” LGBT+ children and immigrant families across the country.

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families — some who fear for their lives,” Budde pointedly said directly to Trump.

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here,” she added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and their families attend the National Prayer Service. There, Episocal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde called on Trump to “have mercy” for the “scared” LGBTQ+ children and immigrant families in the U.S. ( Getty Images )

Now, Trump’s MAGA allies aren’t happy.

Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, condemned Butte’s speech in a Newsmax interview Tuesday.

“For this bishop to do this to President Trump after a weekend of, as you said, talking about God more than ever,” Tuberville said, “talking about how he was spared to give an opportunity maybe to change this country back to something that it should be, it just absolutely amazes me how far these people go.”

Representative Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, inexplicably called for Budde to be deported: “The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list.”

Budde was born in New Jersey in 1959 and is a U.S. citizen — therefore, she cannot be deported.

open image in gallery Budde and Trump speak at the National Prayer Service. The president said he did not think the service was good and that ‘they can do much better’ ( REUTERS )

Trump’s friend and informal faith adviser Robert Jeffress, who attended the service, also criticized Budde and claimed the audience was filled with “palpable disgust” by her words.

“Attended national prayer service today at the Washington National Cathedral during which Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde insulted rather than encouraged our great president @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote on X.

Trump was asked about the service as he left the event.

“Did you like it?” Trump asked, speaking to reporters. “Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting, was it?”

“I didn’t think it was a good service, no,” he continued. “They can do much better.”

The Independent has contacted Budde for comment.