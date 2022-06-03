Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
A federal grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress on Friday for his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot on 6 January at the US Capitol.
The House of Representatives voted to hold Mr Navarro--as well as former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino--in contempt of Congress in April after they refused to turn over documents and give evidence before the committee. Mr Navarro is set to appear at the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
Just days before the indictment, Mr Navarro wrote an op-ed in the conservative Washington Times calling the select commite a “kangaroo court”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies