Trump news - live: Republicans unleash on Trump, say he could have stopped Jan 6 attack earlier
House committee member calls Trump ‘guilty as sin’ and a ‘one-man crime wave’
Trump brags about the size of his rally on January 6
As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol steadily yields more information about the events leading up to the 6 January attack, a new memo has been released detailing a new angle on the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.
The memo, written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro, spells out a contorted multi-day plan to have Mike Pence take control of the electoral certification in the Senate, something the vice president ultimately refused to do despite intense pressure from the then-president.
Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.
Suggesting that criminal charges may soon be brought against the former president, Mr Raskin labelled Mr Trump “guilty as sin” and called him a “one-man crime wave” in an interview with Salon.
The select committee is set to begin its public hearings this month.
Trump endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Senate primary
Donald Trump has made his endorsement in the Arizona Republican US Senate primary, backing Blake Masters in the crowded primary field which includes the state’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich.
Mr Trump is seeking to defeat Mr Brnovich, who until recently was the frontrunner in all polling of the race, due to Mr Brnovich’s refusal to back his falsehoods about the 2020 election. Mr Masters is polling in third place according to most surveys of voter support in the race, but a Trump endorsement could energise his campaign just as it did for another candidate backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, JD Vance, who catapaulted into the lead in Ohio’s US Senate primary after the ex-president’s endorsement.
Trump endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Arizona will hold its Senate primary 2 August
Kentucky GOP congressman calls for ending gun-free school zones in response to Uvalde
A Trump-endorsed GOP congressman in Kentucky believes the solution to mass shootings targeting schoolchildren is completely getting rid of gun-free zones around schools, where members of the public are not allowed to carry weapons.
“The biggest thing we can do here today is repeal the 1990 Gun-Free School Zone Act so that the default condition in this country is not to advertise every student as a target,” Thomas Massie asserted at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Mr Massie was endorsed for reelection by Donald Trump last month. The former president said that the conservative congressman “fights hard to Protect your Liberties, especially the First and Second Amendments, which are under siege by the Radical Left”. He previously had called for Mr Massie’s ouster from the GOP over his opposition to a Covid-19 relief package.
Kentucky GOP congressman calls for ending gun-free school zones in response to Uvalde
Comes during a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on legislation to combat gun violence
Biden hammers Republicans for opposing AR-15 restrictions
In a primetime address on Tuesday President Joe Biden took a much sharper tone against Republican opposition to firearm restrictions, blaming them for a spike in mass shootings that occurred after the end of the assault weapons ban.
”After Republicans let the law expire in 2004 — and those weapons were allowed to be sold again — mass shootings tripled,” his Twitter account noted during the remarks.
The president’s words came after several Republicans including Donald Trump addressed a convention of the National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas, just days after a mass shooting occurred at an elementary school in the state.
US schools have become 'battlefields' says Biden in call for action after shootings
President calls for age for firearm purchases to be raised from 18 to 21, and for reinstatement of assault weapons ban
Biden to address Americans on gun violence in primetime address
In a little less than an hour President Joe Biden is slated to give a national address, announced only a few hours earlier, regarding gun violence and a spate of mass shootings that have torn through the nation in recent days.
The president is vowing action to address gun violence but faces an uphill battle to seeing any legislation pass through the Senate due to the 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats in the chamber. Some lawmakers are currently meeting in the hopes of striking a compromise as the chamber recesses this month.
Biden to demand 'commonsense laws' to combat gun violence in primetime remarks
House Democrats are considering new gun control measures in wake of recent massacres
Pennsylvania GOP governor nominee endorsed by Trump agrees to meet with January 6 committee
The bombastic Trump supporter running under the Pennsylvania GOP’s banner in the state’s gubernatorial race is one of the top supporters of Donald Trump’s 2020 eletction fraud conspiracies.
Now, Doug Mastriano will meet with the January 6 committee as the panel’s lawmakers look at his own actions around the attack on Congress, when he and other Trump supporters descended upon Washington DC in an effort to halt the certification of the election.
Pennsylvania GOP governor nominee agrees to meet with Jan 6 committee
Mastriano is the nominee for governor after Mr Trump's endorsement and was at the Capitol on 6 January.
The rise of the AR-15: Why America is defending a ‘weapon of war’
The ban on assault-style weapons including the AR-15 expired in 2004, during the height of popular sentiment for America’s military efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan, where conflicts quickly popularised both the military-grade style of weaponry and tactical gear as well as the desert-style camouflage that surged onto the scene of casual military memorabilia and gear collections.
The weapon used in recent tragedies in Uvalde, Buffalo an elsewhere has even some gun owners rethinking their role in spreading ownership of assault rifles.
The rise of the AR-15: Why America is defending a 'weapon of war'
The AR-15 has been used in numerous high-casualty mass shootings including the recent shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo and Tulsa, John Bowden reports
ICYMI: Trump ally Ted Cruz ‘disappointed’ by Republicans withdrawing from NRA meet
Ted Cruz lashed out over the weekend at his fellow Republicans like Texas Lieutenant Gov Dan Patrick for withdrawing from appearances at an NRA convention in their home state following the mass shooting in Uvalde.
“I was disappointed to see so many others make the decision not to be there. In part because the media narrative that comes out of horrific crimes, horrific mass murders within seconds, the media immediately wants to politicize them and use them to advance their longstanding political agenda that they had moments before the murder occurred,” he argued on his podcast.
Cruz 'disappointed' that officials dropped out of NRA meeting after Uvalde massacre
Mr Cruz says he 'thought it was important' to speak at the NRA confab because it was the opposite of what the US media would support
Republicans unleash on Trump, say he could have stopped Jan 6 attack earlier
Republicans who were in contact with the White House during the deadly January 6 attack on Congress are standing by their statements calling for the president to take charge and call off his supporters, telling CNN that the ex-president was “derelict” in his duty to act in that moment.
The stunning condemnations come as many of the party’s most prominent leaders, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, remain loyal to the former president.
"I thought there was only one person who could stop it and that was the President," one lawmaker described by CNN only as a “senior Republican” told the network. "I don't know that I can think of another situation that was as grave for the nation, or as affecting for the nation, where the President didn't say something."
Biden rolls back some Trump Cuba policies
The Biden administration has ended the Trump-era ban on US direct travel to Cuba, a move first announced last month that is part of a readjustment of the US’s policies towards Cuba, the socialst Caribbean nation.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the action was taken "in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States". Cuba’s foreign ministry responded by condemning the ongoing US trade embargo, which is responsible for Cuba’s inabilty to import many goods from abroad.
US finally lifts Cuba flight ban introduced by Trump
Trump administration had scaled back flights and imposed further restrictions on Cuba
ICYMI: Trump brands deadly January 6 attack a ‘hoax'
Donald Trump unleashed his latest attack against Liz Cheney on Saturday, telling a crowd in Jasper, Wyoming to vote for her primary challenger Harriet Hageman.
While doing so, he condemned the congresswoman for her service on the January 6 commission, the House select committee investigating the deadly attack on the United States Congress.
“As one of the nation’s leading proponents of the insurrection hoax, Liz Cheney has pushed a grotesquely false, fabricated, hysterical partisan narrative,” Mr Trump protested to his followers.
Trump calls January 6 insurrection a 'hoax' in attack on Liz Cheney at Wyoming rally
Trump brands Cheney 'one of the nation's leading proponents of the insurrection hoax'
