As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol steadily yields more information about the events leading up to the 6 January attack, a memo has been released detailing a new angle on the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

Written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro, it spells out a contorted multi-day plan to have Mike Pence take control of the electoral certification in the Senate, something the vice president ultimately refused to do despite intense pressure from the then-president.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.

A recently leaked memo, reportedly sent by the Republican National Committee, reveals the inner workings of Trump loyalists’ strategy to fan the airwaves with counterprogramming ahead of the first televised hearings of the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has now been indicted by a federal grand jury for defying the committee’s subpoenas to appear and produce documents. He was arrested and appeared in court on Friday.

The select committee is set to begin its public hearings this month.