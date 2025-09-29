Watch live: Trump meets Netanyahu for crunch Gaza talks at White House
Watch live as Donald Trump meets Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, 29 September, as the US president pushed a new peace proposal for Gaza after Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.
It is Mr Netanyahu’s fourth trip to Washington since the US president returned to office.
Israel continues to seek to shore up US support amid growing international hostility to the devastation in Gaza, though officials also fear the high-stakes trip could go off the rails.
It comes after both Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly last week.
Mr Netanyahu’s speech was met with scores of delegates walking out in protest, who missed him launch into a scathing critique of Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood.
Mr Trump, who had criticized the recognition moves, said he hopes to get Mr Netanyahu to agree to a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
“We’re getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too,” Trump said. “Everybody wants to make the deal.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments