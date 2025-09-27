Huge speakers blast Netantyahu’s UN speech at Israel-Gaza border

Benjamin Netanyahu's UN General Assembly (UNGA) speech was played from huge speakers positioned in southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip on Friday, 26 September.

It came after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the assembly hall en masse as the Israeli prime minister began speaking.

Netanyahu's office “instructed civilian groups in cooperation with the army to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the border,” it said in a statement, adding that broadcasts would be arranged so they would not endanger soldiers.

His speech followed the decision by several European nations, including the UK, to formally recognise Palestinian statehood.