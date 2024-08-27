Trump faces new indictment in election interference case after Supreme Court immunity ruling
The former president faces same charges stemming from his attempts to overturn election results
Louise Thomas
Editor
A newly assembled grand jury has indicted Donald Trump, again, for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the Supreme Court ruled that the former president has some “immunity” from prosecution
The superseding indictment — which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in the case — includes the same four core charges against the former president, but special counsel Jack Smith notes that the indictment “reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions” from the high court’s landmark decision on presidential immunity last month.
This is a developing story
