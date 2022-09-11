✕ Close Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.

Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on the moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday in a televised debate on Saturday night. As the debate began, Ms Boebert tried to get local official Edie Sonn to admit to supporting her Democratic opponent in 2020 — though it is unclear what she hoped to gain by proving that point. Ms Sonn did not play along and informed the congresswoman that the debate was not about her.

Mr Trump has added his voice with those mourning Queen Elizabeth II. He told British broadcasters he and the Queen had “great chemistry” and that she liked all of her prime ministers.