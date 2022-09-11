Trump news – live: Ex-Trump lawyer thinks ‘very high’ chance of Jan 6 charges as Boebert attacks debate host
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.
Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot.
Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on the moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday in a televised debate on Saturday night. As the debate began, Ms Boebert tried to get local official Edie Sonn to admit to supporting her Democratic opponent in 2020 — though it is unclear what she hoped to gain by proving that point. Ms Sonn did not play along and informed the congresswoman that the debate was not about her.
Mr Trump has added his voice with those mourning Queen Elizabeth II. He told British broadcasters he and the Queen had “great chemistry” and that she liked all of her prime ministers.
Former White House lawyer warns Trump ‘in serious legal water’, could be barred from running in 2024
Trump administration White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes the former president is “in serious legal water” and that the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago papers is part of a broader inquiry into crimes relating to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
He also thinks that the former president’s actions on January 6 could see him barred from running for the presidency ever again.
Former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb warns ex-president ‘in serious legal water’
Ty Cobb represented Trump during Russia collusion investigation
Debate moderator hits back at Boebert attacks
A far-right congresswoman infamous for spreading racist lies about her political enemies decided to take on a debate moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday.
Rep Lauren Boebert clashed with her Democratic opponent Aaron Fritsch in a televised debate Saturday evening in her Colorado district but reserved some of her most memorable attacks for the moderator, Edie Sonn, who is a local official.
John Bowden reports.
Debate moderator hits back at Boebert attacks: ‘This debate is not about me!’
Controversial congresswoman is known for her racist diatribes against fellow members
Biden lays wreath at the Pentagon to mark 9/11
Mr Biden attended the solemn service in steady rain in Washington DC, and is expected to deliver remarks soon after 9am.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden planned to recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day in his remarks.
Biden lays wreath at the Pentagon to mark 9/11
The President attended a ceremony in Washington DC
Biden lays wreath at Pentagon on 9/11 anniversary
Former Trump aide claims ex-president carried secret documents in jacket pocket
A former White House press secretary claimed seeing Donald Trump carry sensitive records in his jacket pocket during his presidency.
Alleging mishandling of classified documents, Stephanie Grisham told USA Today that he would put some of the presidential records in his jacket pocket in the presence of staffers who did not have security clearance to see them.
“I saw him mishandle presidential records” a lot, she told the outlet, adding that Mr Trump did so in front of officials without clearance to see them and he either did not care or had no idea about the potential national security threat posed by the documents.
Namita Singh reports.
Trump carried secret documents in jacket pocket, former press aide claims
Grisham claims seeing the former president ‘mishandle’ sensitive records
Trump wants half special master costs paid for by taxpayers
The Department of Justice wants Donald Trump to pay for the special master assigned to review the documents seized during the FBI’s search of his Palm Beach home, but the former president insists that the American taxpayer should cover half the costs.
Trump demands taxpayers pay for special master to wade through Mar-a-Lago documents
Government insists former president covers costs as he requested special master
‘There was nobody like her!’: How Trump reacted to the Queen’s death
Donald Trump “truthed” his reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, minutes after the news was announced by Buckingham Palace.
The former president, who met the Queen in 2019, commented on the Queen’s “generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor”, adding that she was a “beautiful lady”.
John Bowden followed the president’s tributes to the Queen.
Trump reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘There was nobody like her!’
Former president releases statement on ‘Truth Social’ platform
US appeals ruling on Mar-a-Lago special master
The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump‘s Florida home.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted the Trump team’s request for a so-called special master and temporarily blocked the Justice Department from using for investigative purposes the thousands of records taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.
That order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at the Florida property.
Trump documents probe: US appeals ruling on special master
The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home
What did the Queen tell Trump about her prime ministers?
Donald Trump has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II told him about all the prime ministers who served under her.
Writing for DailyMail.com, the former president spoke of the Queen’s grace, charm and nobility, and how she “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”.
Read on:
Donald Trump reveals what the Queen told him about UK prime ministers
Former president recalls honour of meeting ‘iconic’ queen
Ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller subpoenaed in DoJ probe
Former Trump administration official Stephen Miller has been subpoenaed as part of a broadening Department of Justice investigation into the January 6 riots.
Mr Miller was one of 12 people associated with the former president to receive subpoenas this week to appear before a federal grand jury, the New York Times reported.
Bevan Hurley has the latest.
Ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller subpoenaed in Justice Department probe
Former White House immigration hardliner one of a dozen Trump aides to receive subpoenas this week
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies