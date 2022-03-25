✕ Close Eric Trump claims Putin could tell Donald Trump was 'a very strong person'

Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and who goes by the name “Ginni”, urged the Trump White House to continue insisting that the Republican won the 2020 election, it has emerged.

A cache of 29 messages sent by Ms Thomas to the Trump White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, after the 2020 election has been handed over to the 6 January inquiry in Congress. The texts show Ms Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, pressuring Mr Meadows to somehow help overturn the election, with reference to various bizarre conspiracy theories.

The news has been met with outrage, adding renewed scrutiny to the extremism of Ms Thomas’s politics and the implications that her closeness to the Trump circle might have for her husband’s judicial impartiality.

Ms Thomas’s husband, who did not recuse himself from cases involving false claims about the 2020 election or the events surrounding the Capitol riot, has lately been hospitalised with an unspecified “infection”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has sued Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, claiming that they tried to rig the 2016 election by tying the former president’s campaign to Russia.