Facebook bans Trump - live: Ex-president slams suspension as ‘insult’ but critics rage he’ll be back for 2024
Donald Trump will remain banned from Facebook for at least another two years, the social media network has announced. The company says it will revisit the decision on 7 January 2023, but will only allow Mr Trump back on if the “risk to public safety has receded.”
The former president issued a furious response, calling his continued suspension “an insult.”
“They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”
Others criticized Facebook for the opposite reason, saying the ban should be permanent.
Meanwhile, Don McGahn, the Trump-era White House counsel who featured heavily in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, is testifying before House Democrats after two years of defying their subpoenas. A transcript of the interview will be released some time in the next seven days.
What did ex-president post to get himself suspended?
Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook for at least two years, the social media giant announced on 4 June.
His account, according to the company, will remain suspended until 7 January 2023, and he will only be reinstated if the “risk to public safety has receded.” Even if the bombastic ex-president does return, he will face “a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions” that would be applied if he broke more user rules.
When Donald Trump was banned “indefinitely” by Facebook in the wake of January’s US Capitol attack it became the first social media company to meaningfully silence him.
Mark Zuckerberg said at the time his dramatic action against the then-president was essential to prevent more political violence ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.
It was the most high-profile ban in the company’s history and a move that was quickly followed by other social media giants.
The ban was welcomed as long overdue by critics of the president and was blasted by conservatives as the ultimate example of Big Tech political “censorship.”
Facebook’s independent Oversight Board, a body which scrutinizes high-profile decisions about its users, upheld the initial suspension of Mr Trump in May, but they criticised the company over the indefinite time period, which led Mr Zuckerberg to introducing a time period for suspensions.
Facebook’s decision to ban the twice-impeached president was the culmination of six years of struggling to deal with the controversial businessman-turned-politician.
In 2015 when he was still only a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, Mr Trump posted a video calling for a ban on Muslims entering the US.
Facebook refused to take it down and created the “newsworthiness” policy that allowed posts which broke their own guidelines to remain up because of public interest.
During 2020 Mr Trump used Facebook to post a string of misleading information about Covid-19 and attacked racial justice protesters as “thugs.”
With criticism of the company’s approach to Mr Trump deepening, Facebook announced in June 2020 that it would put labels on posts that violated hate speech and other policies, even if they were from politicians such as Mr Trump.
And they committed to remove any posts which incited violence or voter suppression, regardless of newsworthiness.
But it was Mr Trump’s response to his own supporters attacking the Capitol on 6 January, in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, that finally brought about his ban.
Five people, including a police officer died, in the MAGA riot, and Mr Trump eventually posted a video on Facebook and Instagram urging his supporters to leave the Capitol and go home.
But infamously Mr Trump also took the opportunity to tell them: “We love you, you’re very special.”
After the video was posted, Facebook immediately suspended Mr Trump for 24 hours, and Mr Zuckerberg announced on 7 January that the ban was indefinite.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he said.
And two weeks later the company announced that the Oversight Board would make the final decision in the case.
“Many argue private companies like Facebook shouldn’t be making these big decisions on their own. We agree,” wrote Nick Clegg, VP of Global Affairs, in a statement at the time.
“Every day, Facebook makes decisions about whether content is harmful, and these decisions are made according to Community Standards we have developed over many years.
“It would be better if these decisions were made according to frameworks agreed by democratically accountable lawmakers.
“But in the absence of such laws, there are decisions that we cannot duck.”
Trump furiously responds to Facebook ban
Donald Trump has issued a furious response to his two-year Facebook ban, calling the company’s decision “an insult.”
“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election,” the former president said in a statement. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”
‘The ban should be permanent’: Twitter users react to Trump’s 2-year Facebook suspension
Twitter users reacted to Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump for at least two years with many saying that the social media giant should follow Twitter’s lead and make the ban permanent.
Politics professor at the University of Virginia Larry Sabato, wrote: “The ban should be permanent. Trump’s January 6th coup attempt demands a lifetime suspension.”
President and CEO of Media Matters for America, Angelo Carusone, tweeted: “Mark Zuckerberg explicitly acknowledged that Trump used Facebook ‘to incite a violent insurrection’. And yet, that doesn’t rise to the level of permanent removal apparently. So you gotta wonder...what would?”
The former president was suspended indefinitely from all platforms controlled by Facebook after the 6 January riot when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.
Mr Trump’s account will remain suspended until 7 January 2023. Facebook has said that he will only get his account back if the “risk to public safety has receded”.
Co-founder of the Democratic Coalition, Scott Dworkin, wrote that the ban is “not good enough. We demand it be permanent”.
Jeremy Pelofsky tweeted: “So, just after the second anniversary of the insurrection – Facebook will consider giving him a platform back to spew vitriol, hatred and incite violence once again, despite five people dead, hundreds wounded, mental health issues for thousands from 1/6/21. Got it.”
Many Twitter users noted that if Mr Trump regained control of his account in January 2023, it would be perfect timing for him to use it to influence the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
“Just in time to give it back if the GOP wins Congress in 2022 and threaten Facebook with regulations,” one account holder wrote.
One Twitter user praised the decision, writing: “I can’t believe that Facebook has reached a good decision. I guess change is possible.”
Donald Trump banned from Facebook for at least two years
Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook for at least two years, the social media giant has announced.
The former president was indefinitely suspended from all Facebook platforms in the wake of the 6 January US Capitol riot, in which his supporters violently tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.
Now Mr Trump’s account will remain suspended until 7 January 2023, and Mark Zuckerberg’s company says he will only get it back if the “risk to public safety has receded.”
Facebook’s independent Oversight Board upheld the initial suspension of Mr Trump last month, but they criticised the company over the indefinite time period, which led Mr Zuckerberg to introduce the new rules.
“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on 7 January this year,” said Nick Clegg, Facebooks VP of Global Affairs, on Friday.
“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.
“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest.
“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”
Facebook also announced that if Mr Trump is ever cleared to use Facebook products again he will face “a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions” that would be applied if he broke user rules.
Mr Clegg said that these would include permanent removal of Mr Trump’s pages and accounts.
“In establishing the two year sanction for severe violations, we considered the need for it to be long enough to allow a safe period of time after the acts of incitement, to be significant enough to be a deterrent to Mr Trump and others from committing such severe violations in future, and to be proportionate to the gravity of the violation itself,” he added.
And he recognised that the controversial move could face criticism from both Mr Trump’s supporters and his opponents.
“There are many people who believe it was not appropriate for a private company like Facebook to suspend an outgoing President from its platform, and many others who believe Mr Trump should have immediately been banned for life,” he said.
“We know today’s decision will be criticised by many people on opposing sides of the political divide — but our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board.”
The company’s Oversight Board, which is made up of media, legal and other experts, acknowledged the steps Facebook announced and said that it would carry out its own review before making further comment.
When will we learn what Don McGahn told House Democrats?
Former White House counsel Don McGahn has arrived at the Capitol to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, something Democrats have sought for over two years – but we may not learn what he said for seven days.
House Democrats subpoenaed Mr McGahn in 2019 over his role in the Russia investigation drama, but the White House refused to let him testify. Last month, Mr McGahn’s lawyers reached a deal with Democrats for him to finally speak – but only under strictly controlled circumstances.
Mr McGahn’s testimony will be behind closed doors, without any press in attendance, and a transcript of the interview will be released up to a week later – only after Mr McGahn has reviewed and approved it. All those present are required to keep what was said secret until then.
“The parties will have a reasonable amount of time, not to exceed seven calendar days, to review the transcript for accuracy before it is released,” the document outlining the deal says. “The Committee Chair will ask all Members and Committee staff to maintain the confidentiality of the interview until the transcript is released publicly.”
Mr McGahn played a central role in the drama over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Donald Trump improperly sought Russia’s help in the 2016 election. He reportedly refused Mr Trump’s request that he fire Mr Mueller, and refused again when Mr Trump asked him to deny that he ever tried to fire him.
Bannon the blackmailer?
Longtime Trump ally and far-right instigator Roger Stone has shared a grubby hypothesis about Steve Bannon, namely that the former Trump aide must have threatened the president into giving him a pardon given the depth of the two men’s mutual animosity.
Here’s the clip of Mr Stone’s assessment.
Biden ‘has confidence’ in Dr Fauci
At the end of his press conference on this month’s jobs numbers, Mr Biden got a shouted question from a reporter wanting to know if he still has full confidence in Dr Anthony Fauci after the Covid-19 adviser’s emails from last spring were released this week.
Having left the room without answering, Mr Biden apparently thought again...
Former mob prosecutor to help vet evidence for Giuliani case
Rudy Giuliani is under severe legal pressure after investigators seized a number of electronic devices from his office – and as the case against him takes shape, the judge has appointed a retired federal judge with a history of prosecuting mafia leaders to review the evidence against the longtime Trump lieutenant.
Former Judge Barbara Jones will be sifting through Mr Giuliani’s communications to make sure anything covered by attorney-client privilege is not entered into evidence.
The case against Mr Giuliani revolves around his activities in Ukraine leading up to the 2020 election, and specifically his efforts to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
Clara Hill has more.
Five more bodies found at Tulsa mass grave site
As Tulsa, Oklahoma reckons anew with the facts of the 1921 massacre that saw a white mob burn down a prosperous Black neighbourhood while murdering and chasing out its residents, five more bodies have been unearthed at a mass grave site at the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery.
One estimate holds that at least 30 people are likely buried at the site. A formal exhumation process is due to start on Monday.
Ousted Georgia Senator meets with Trump again
Kelly Loeffler, who lost her US Senate seat to Raphael Warnock in January and thereby gave Democrats control of the Senate, is thought to be considering a campaign to get back to Washington when Mr Warnock comes up for re-election in 2022.
And as a sign she may be serious, she’s been talking to the Republican Party’s only true kingmaker...
