Donald Trump will remain banned from Facebook for at least another two years, the social media network has announced. The company says it will revisit the decision on 7 January 2023, but will only allow Mr Trump back on if the “risk to public safety has receded.”

The former president issued a furious response, calling his continued suspension “an insult.”

“They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

Others criticized Facebook for the opposite reason, saying the ban should be permanent.

Meanwhile, Don McGahn, the Trump-era White House counsel who featured heavily in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, is testifying before House Democrats after two years of defying their subpoenas. A transcript of the interview will be released some time in the next seven days.

