✕ Close Michael Cohen says Trump kept Mar-a-Lago documents as ‘bargaining chip’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As a new poll shows the majority of Americans support the FBI’s raid on the Trump Palm Beach estate, today will see a court hearing on whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search.

The Department of Justice has rebuffed demands to release the document, warning that it could “chill” future efforts to secure witness cooperation.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence used an appearance in New Hampshire to distance himself from attacks on law enforcement in the wake of the raid, telling his audience that “calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police”.

The former vice president also said he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.

“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he remarked on Wednesday morning. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”