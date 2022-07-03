Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney warns not prosecuting Trump would lead to ‘graver’ threat
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Trumps hits out at former White House aide
January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney has rejected the idea that prosecuting a former president would inflame political tensions in America. Looking the other way from potential criminal activity would lead to a “graver” threat, the congresswoman said.
Meanwhile MrTrump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month, according to new reporting from The New York Times.
Polling shows a narrowing gap with Ron DeSantis, and other potential candidates’ aides told the AP they felt increasingly emboldened.
As speculation about shifts in support grows, Mr Trump has lashed out at Ms Hutchinson on Truth Social and in a Newsmax interview. Calling her a “whack job”, Mr Trump questioned whether she had in fact told the truth under oath. He also claimed that she asked for a job when he decamped to Florida when he left office.
Her testimony that Mr Trump lunged for the wheel of a car and grabbed a Secret Service agent when told he would not be taken to the Capitol on 6 January 2021 has been denied by Tony Ornato, the former agent she told her the story.
Kristi Noem pressed on restrictive abortion law in South Dakota
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, was pressed on Sunday on whether child rape victims should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term. Reports of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio being forced to travel out of state to access abortion care sparked outrage over the weekend.
Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump would lead to ‘graver’ threat
The Republican vice-chair of the January 6 committee has rejected the idea that prosecuting a former president would inflame political tensions in America.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with ABC News correspondent Jon Karl broadcast on Sunday, Rep Liz Cheney insisted instead that the danger lay in letting Donald Trump get off scot-free for the events leading up to the attack on Congress.
Law professor who taught attorney general Merrick Garland predicts Trump indictment is coming
Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor who taught US attorney general Merrick Garland, told CNN he believes Donald Trump is likely to face criminal charges for his role in the January 6 attack on Congress.
What Mike Pence has said about the January 6 riot
Since leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence has kept busy, joining the conservative think tanks the Heritage Foundation and the Young America’s Foundation, travelling abroad, making endorsement speeches on behalf of preferred Republican candidates and working on a pair of books.
Is the Trump team attempting to tamper with witnesses?
The January 6 committee is alarmed that Donald Trump or his allies may be attempting to tamper with the testimony of witnesses participating in the congressional inquiry.
“Most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns,” committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney said on Tuesday.
What we learned from the latest January 6 hearing
From Donald Trump attemping to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle to the former president throwing his lunch against the wall, the latest January 6 hearing included many bombshell revelations.
Cassidy Hutchinson stands by testimony
Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 committee’s blockbuster witness, is standing by her testimony after unnamed sources attempted to dispute some of her more explosive claims.
In a statement released Wednesday, Ms Hutchinson’s attorneys Jody Hunt and William Jordan said the former White House aide “stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol”.
More on the Georgia grand jury investigation
The Associated press reports on the Georgia grand jury investigation:
Lawyers representing a former state lawmaker and the state’s lieutenant governor had asked the judge to quash subpoenas for them to testify before the panel, citing legislative privilege and immunity. If he wouldn’t agree to that, they said in a motion filed earlier this week, they urged him to set guidelines for the questioning.
Did Twitter sleuths find proof of Trump lunging at Secret Service?
Some on the social media platform believe so.
Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators
Donald Trump‘s social media company and some of its employees received subpoenas from both a federal grand jury and securities regulators, according to a public disclosure Friday, possibly delaying or even killing a deal promising a cash infusion needed to take on Twitter.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies