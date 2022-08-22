Trump news –live: Cheney says ex-president would be scared to debate her as Kushner speaks out on FBI raid
Media organisations are asking judge to unseal document that underpinned warrant for search at ex-president’s residence
Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley
Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.
The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat. On Sunday morning she told ABC News she intends to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024 match-up.
Relatedly, Ms Cheney has said that panel members are “in discussions” with counsel for Mike Pence about testifying as part of the investigation into the Capitol riot. Asked about the FBI search and if he had taken any classified documents when leaving office, the former vice president told the AP he had not.
This coming week will see a decision by Judge Bruce Reinhart as to whether the affidavit that led to the search warrant can be released in redacted form as media organisations have requested. Mr Trump’s legal team has made no moves to push for its release.
Trump-backed Dr Oz underwater with his own voters in new Fox News poll of Pennsylvania
There’s more bad news for Donald Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr Mehmet Oz.
As per a new Fox News poll, Dr Oz trails his Democratic opponent, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, by a significant margin.
What’s unique about this poll, however, is the deficit it shows the Republican nominee faces among even his own supporters. Many other polls have also shown the same report card for Mr Trump’s elect.
The celebrity TV doctor already faced questions about his Yinzer bona fides before posting an embarrassing video last weekend filmed in a grocery story in which he tried to point out the painful toll of inflation, succeeding only in attracting mockery with his mispronunciation of the market’s name and apparent unfamiliarity with the task of shopping for groceries.
Dr Oz underwater with his own voters in new Fox News poll of Pennsylvania
Trump-endorsed candidate faces credibility questions
Revealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit could put witnesses in danger of being intimidated by Trump, Adam Schiff warns
Congressman Adam Schiff warned that a potential decision by a judge to unseal an affidavit detailing the evidence that led to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago could imperil the DoJ’s investigation.
The move could potentially lead to witnesses being intimidated by former president Donald Trump, which his panel has warned publicly on multiple occaisions is occurring in regards to their own witnesses, the California Democrat and Jan 6 committee member speculated while speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union.
Mr Schiff said: “You could learn a great deal [from the sealed affidavit] and that’s just the problem for the Justice Department.”
“I think probably their concern is very legitimate ... we’ve seen the president retaliate against anyone he considers a whistleblower, accuse them of treason,” he said.
John Bowden has the full report here:
Revealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit could put witnesses in danger, Adam Schiff warns
Jan 6 committee member cautions that judge’s decision could imperil DoJ probe
Ted Cruz says FBI raid on Trump home was Jan 6 probe ‘fishing expedition’
Ted Cruz has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was a “fishing expedition” for incriminating documents related to the US Capitol riots.
Without offering any evidence, Mr Cruz asserted the 8 August raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence was part of a secret plan by the Department of Justice to gather evidence on the January 6 insurrection.
“What is really distressing now looking at the warrant and what they were searching for, this was a fishing expedition,” Mr Cruz said on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Ted Cruz says FBI raid on Trump home was Jan 6 probe 'fishing expedition'
‘I think it had little to nothing to do with classified documents, what this was about was January 6’
Cheney says Jan 6 committee still wants to hear from Pence in person
Rep Liz Cheney, vice chair of the January 6 House select committee, says that the panel still wants to hear directly from former Vice President Mike Pence.
“Look, he played a critical role on January 6. If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis,” she told Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News.
Liz Cheney says January 6 committee still wants to hear from Mike Pence in person
Former VP would consider invitation to appear as discussions continue with counsel
Court says DOJ memo on protecting Trump from prosecution over Mueller probe must be released
The Justice Department has been ordered to release a secret memo in which it discussed whether Donald Trump had obstructed Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The decision by a federal appeals court found that former Attorney General Bill Barr had improperly withheld portions of the March 2019 memo which he said he relied on to determine if Mr Trump should face prosecution.
The memo has been at the centre of a legal battle for more than a year after the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) fought for its release in a public records lawsuit.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Court says DOJ memo on protecting Trump from prosecution over Mueller probe must be released
Ex-AG Bill Barr was accused of misleading the public and spinning special counsel’s findings in favour of then-president
Giuliani request for blanket pardon did not reach Trump, book says
A new book claims that an associate of Rudy Giuliani tried to pass a message to Donald Trump shortly after the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot asking if he could grant Mr Giuliani a general pardon and award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Maggie Haberman reports in The New York Times that the associate, Maria Ryan, also pleaded for Mr Giuliani that he be paid for his services to the president and sent a separate note allegedly seeking tens of thousands of dollars for herself.
Mr Trump never saw the request because Bernard Kerik, Mr Giuliani’s close adviser and the New York City police commissioner for part of his time as mayor, stopped the letter from getting to the president.
Giuliani request for blanket pardon did not reach Trump, book says
Unclear if former New York mayor was involved in request in letter sent by associate that also asked for payment and presidential honour
Far-right primary wins in blue states endanger GOP hopes in November
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again.
But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer.
Far-right primary wins in blue states endanger GOP hopes in November
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties
Lindsey Graham testimony in Georgia election probe put on hold
A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating illegal plots to overturn Donald Trump‘s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia.
A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday.
Lindsey Graham testimony in Georgia election probe put on hold
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s obligation to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia is temporarily on hold
Pence says he didn’t take any classified documents with him when he left office
Former vice president Mike Pence says that he doesn’t believe he took any classified information with him when he left office.
Mr Pence further called on the Justice Department to show “unprecedented transparency” as it investigates whether former President Donald Trump broke federal laws when he took top secret documents to Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Pence made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press during a visit to Iowa on Friday, as he mulls a run for president in 2024.
Pence says he didn't take any classified documents with him when he left office
Former vice president called on the Justice Department to show ‘unprecedented transparency’ in Trump investigation
Trump lawyer wants FBI agents named
As staff at the FBI and Department of Justice face threats of violence in the wake of last week’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers has suggested releasing CCTV footage of the raid – and dismissed concerns about the consequences of revealing the identities of agents who carried it out.
Appearing on pro-Trump network Newsmax, Alina Habba said she “would love” to see the footage of the raid released specifically because it should be made clear which individual agents carried the FBI operation out.
“We don’t want you to see their identities,” she said, mocking the rationale for keeping the tapes sealed, “because we don’t want you to know who did that. Well, if you’re doing it as an agent, I’m not sure you should have that right.
Andrew Naughtie reports.
Trump lawyer wants FBI agents named
Alina Habba is one of several lawyers representing ex-president after search of his residence
