Liz Cheney says it would be 'very difficult' to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.

The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat. On Sunday morning she told ABC News she intends to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024 match-up.

Relatedly, Ms Cheney has said that panel members are “in discussions” with counsel for Mike Pence about testifying as part of the investigation into the Capitol riot. Asked about the FBI search and if he had taken any classified documents when leaving office, the former vice president told the AP he had not.

This coming week will see a decision by Judge Bruce Reinhart as to whether the affidavit that led to the search warrant can be released in redacted form as media organisations have requested. Mr Trump’s legal team has made no moves to push for its release.