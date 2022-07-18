Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump might run in 2024 to ‘avoid criminal cases’ as Steve Bannon trial begins
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Roger Stone claims Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump to get pardon
A new report from Rolling Stone says that while Donald Trump is seriously considering running for president in 2024, one of his main motives for doing so might be to seek the protection of presidential immunity in the face of multiple intensifying legal investigations that could result in criminal charges.
The report comes as Mr Trump’s ally Steve Bannon faces the start of his trial on criminal contempt of Congress. The former president’s longtime lieutenant and hardcore right-wing agitator refused to comply with the House select committee’s subpoena, and his various last-ditch efforts to head off or delay the trial have failed.
On another front, the January 6 committee is expected to receive the deleted text messages and audios by Secret Service by tomorrow.
“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”
The committee’s next hearing is set to focus on Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on the Capitol. It will be held in prime time on Thursday.
Bannon arrives for trial
As jury selection gets underway in his contempt of Congress trial, Steve Bannon has been pictured arriving at court in Washington, DC.
Arpan Rai has more on the circumstances of the trial and the significance of its timing.
Kinzinger trails next hearing
Speaking to CBS News yesterday, Adam Kinzinger joined his colleagues in teeing up the next Jan 6 committee hearing, which is scheduled for primetime this Thursday.
Report: Trump might run again just to save himself
Rolling Stone reports that for all the stories that Donald Trump is champing at the bit to run for president again, there is another detail to the story that few have picked up on: his urge to protect himself from potential criminal charges:
Read the article below.
Ex-Pence staffer on Trump ‘24
There’s been more speculation recently about whether Donald Trump is on the verge of announcing a 2024 presidential run. The same story has one way or another cropped up about once a month since last summer, when the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan reportedly made the ex-president think the time was right to officially set himself up as Joe Biden’s opponent.
But not long after Mr Trump himself told New York magazine that he has already made up his mind (though not which way), a former staffer to his own vice president openly reflected this weekend about whether or not the ex-president’s announcement of another run would mean he was actually serious about it.
Mike Pence himself seems to be entertaining the prospect of a campaign of his own, though he has so far insisted he hasn’t yet decided.
Stefanik complains Jan 6 committee has no Republican-appointed members
Elise Stefanik, who took Liz Cheney’s senior role in the House GOP leadership after she was kicked out for criticizing Donald Trump, this weekend appeared on Fox News to rail against the Jan 6 “sham committee” because it has no appointed Republicans on it.
What she did not say is that this is only true because her own leader, Kevin McCarthy, pulled out of the process, pulling three of his own nominees who had been accepted onto the panel because Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two others.
One of the reasons given for refusing to seat the two congressmen, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, was that at least one of them might be called as a material witness to the events the panel is investigating. Sure enough, both have since been subpoenaed by the committee.
Various reports have said Donald Trump is increasingly furious that there is no-one on the committee to fight his corner as witness after witness from his administration comes forward to give excruciatingly detailed accounts of his behaviour leading up to and during the Capitol riot.
What we can expect at the next Jan 6 hearing?
The January 6 committee’s second primetime hearing will take place on Thursday and feature a “minute-by-minute” account of Donald Trump’s actions while Capitol Hill was being stormed by his supporters, a panel member said on Sunday.
Three members of the House select committee - Zoe Lofgren, Elaine Luria and Adam Kinzinger - appeared on Sunday shows to discuss the hearing. Republican Congressman Kinzinger also signaled that it may not be the last time the panel presents findings to the public.
John Bowden reports:
Bannon trial grinds into action
Jury selection is set to take place in the trial of Steve Bannon who served as a one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on Monday as the House select committee probing the Jan 6 capitol riots said it expects to receive deleted Secret Service text messages from 5 January and 6 January by tomorrow.
Mr Bannon, indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, has been accused of defying a subpoena from the house committee which asked for his records and testimony.
The former White House chief strategist from the Trump administration is going to testify after refusing for months to cooperate in the trial with the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.
Arpan Rai has more.
Watch: Adam Kinzinger on Secret Service texts confusion
Republican congressman and January 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger has accused the Secret Service of contradictory statements on whether text messages sent during the deadly attack on the US Capitol were still accessible.
Last week, the bipartisan committee was informed by the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (OIG) that the Secret Service was delaying efforts to hand over materials related to that day, and had apparently deleted relevant text messages.
Mr Kinzinger said on Sunday that the agency claimed it had lost all or some of the texts requested by the panel – then declared all “relevant” messages were turned over to the OIG.
That presents a clear contradiction, the Illinois lawmaker said.
John Bowden has more.
Steve Bannon says in leaked audio Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing
In shocking new audio obtained by a liberal news outlet former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting was concluded and the results were in.
Mother Jones published audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place prior to election night; according to the former administration official Mr Trump would have declared victory from the Oval Office even before results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.
“What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” says Mr Bannon in the audio. “He’s just gonna say he’s the winner.”
Read the full report.
Jan 6 panel teases Thursday’s primetime hearing with ‘minute-by-minute’ account of Trump’s actions
The January 6 committee’s second primetime hearing will take place on Thursday and feature a “minute-by-minute” account of Donald Trump’s actions while Capitol Hill was being stormed by his supporters, a panel member said on Sunday.
Three members of the House select committee - Zoe Lofgren, Elaine Luria and Adam Kinzinger - appeared on Sunday shows to discuss the hearing. Republican Congressman Kinzinger also signaled that it may not be the last time the panel presents findings to the public.
Representative Luria, who will lead Thursday’s hearing, told CNN that it would be a “minute by minute...time frame from the time [Donald Trump] left the stage at the Ellipse, came back to the White House and really sat in the White House”.
Jon Bowden reports.
