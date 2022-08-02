Trump news – live: Confusion as ex-president appears to endorse multiple ‘Erics’ in Missouri
Former president Donald Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” for the Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt has caused a stir among the party members.
There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Both of them have seemed to assume that they were endorsed by Mr Trump.
There is also a third GOP candidate named Eric McElroy on the Republican primary ballot.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Schmitt wrote: “I’m grateful for president Trump’s endorsement.”
However, Mr Greitens also announced that he was “honoured to receive president Trump’s endorsement”. “I just had a great phone call with president Trump, I thanked him for his support! Together we will MAGA and Save America,” he added.
Meanwhile, Guy Reffitt, the 6 January rioter found guilty on five felony charges earlier this year, on Monday received the longest sentence handed down to a participant in the Capitol riot so far.
Reffitt was the first accused Capitol rioter to be tried before a jury after pleading not guilty.
Election deniers try to seize control of key positions
ICYMI: The 2020 election’s shadow continues to loom over the 2022 midterm cycle and November could end up being a key referendum on whether the conspiracy theories that sprung out of 2020 have any sway over the general populace.
Conspiracy-supporting candidates are openly running for office in several states, including in swing states like Michigan and Nevada just to name a few.
The Associated Press dives in to the spread of election conspiracies through the GOP’s 2022 bench and whether it will turn off voters in November.
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 election should be overturned are among four Republicans vying to be the top election officer in Arizona
Trump Jr shares Eric Greitens’s endorsement tweet amid confusion
Donald Trump’s eldest son retweeted former Mussorie governor Eric Greitens’s tweet thanking the former president for his endorsement amid the ongoing confusion.
Mr Trump had announced his backing for “Eric” for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Both of them have seemed to assume that they were endorsed by Mr Trump.
There is also a third GOP candidate named Eric McElroy.Mr Greitens on Monday tweeted: “I just had a great phone call with president Trump, I thanked him for his support! Together we will MAGA and Save America!”
In a subsequent tweet, he added: “I’m honoured to receive president Trump’s endorsement. From the beginning, I’ve been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing [Eric] Schmitt.”
“President Trump said it best when he characterised Schmitt’s campaign as ‘great dishonesty in politics’.”
Four of his tweets pertaining to the endorsement row were retweeted by Donald Trump Jr on Monday.
What would happen if the Jan 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Trump?
ICYMI: The House select committee investigating January 6 moved last week to provide transcripts of interviews with witnesses to the Justice Department, once again raising the prospect of what that would mean and whether it would spur the DOJ to take public action at a faster pace.
Though the committee has no power to indict anyone on criminal charges, the evidence it has uncovered thus far could very well be used by or have separately been gathered by investigators at the Justice Department.
So what would happen if the committee took the unprecedented step of recommending charges against a former president?
What would happen if the Jan 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Donald Trump?
Committee members have disagreed whether to formally request charges against ex-president
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Malaysia amid reports of her Taiwan visit
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing.
The plane carrying Ms Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported.
While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Ms Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in more than 25 years.
Joe Scarborough: Trump is a ‘heinous human being'
ICYMI: Hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloaded on Donald Trump on Monday as the former president continues his trashing of WNBA star Brittney Griner and the supposed plans of the Biden administration to secure her release from a Russian prison.
Former Congressman Joe Scarborough said the criticism was more evidence of what a “terrible” person Donald Trump is at heart.
“It once again shows just what a terrible guy this is, what a heinous human being. How cruel it is. And you cannot help but wonder if he’s saying that because she’s a black basketball player,” he said.
Read more and watch the clip in The Independent:
Morning Joe host tears into ‘heinous’ Trump over Brittney Griner criticism
‘You cannot help but wonder if he’s saying that because she’s a black basketball player’
Endorsed candidate Tim Michels refuses to commit to backing Trump in 2024 race
Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump for governor, said he would not commit to supporting the former president for the 2024 race.
Mr Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp, along with his top two opponents in the Republican primary for governor distanced themselves from Mr Trump during a town hall candidate forum in Milwaukee.
“I will look at all the evidence and everything will be on the table and I will make the right decision,” said Mr Michels, when he was asked if he would sign legislation seeking to decertify the election’s results.
Trump endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri’s Senate primary
The night before Missouri’s closely watched Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt, Donald Trump has announced his endorsement: “Eric”.
There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
There is also a third GOP candidate named Eric on the Republican primary ballot: Eric McElroy, a comedian, unwittingly name-dropped among the Erics in the former president’s announcement.
“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” the former president announced on 1 August.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri’s Senate primary without specifying which one
‘I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds’
Will this Republican senator run against Donald Trump in 2024?
ICYMI: Sen Tim Scott is working to dispel rumours of presidential ambitions after keen-eyed reviewers noticed that a page in his memoir appeared to give away his intentions.
On the copyright page of the South Carolina Republican senator’s memoir, a short description reads: “Senator Scott is a rising star who sees and understands the importance of bipartisanship to move America forward. This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022.”
If that were the case and Mr Scott plans to launch a presidential campaign later this year, he could end up going head to head with Donald Trump who remains publicly keen on the idea of running for the White House again himself.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Tim Scott claims he is ‘absolutely not’ running for president despite book saying so
The Republican Senator has emerged as a rising Republican star.
Trump hosts Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene at LIV golf tournament
Donald Trump was seen attending to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene at a Saudi-funded LIV golf tournament, which the former president held at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey this weekend.
A video shared on Twitter by conservative political consultant Alex Brusewitz captured the crowd gathered at the tournament chant: “Let’s go Brandon”.
The derisive slogan “let’s go Brandon” is used by conservatives to attack president Joe Biden.
Michigan secretary of state heading off efforts to challenge primary results
ICYMI: Michigan’s top elections official is warning campaigns and candidates against trying any funny business as a contentious primary season comes to a close with an election on Tuesday.
Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan Secretary of State, made the declaration in an interview with The Detroit News in which she echoed comments she has made on social media in the past several days.
“Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile,” she told the news outlet.
John Bowden writes that her remarks would seem alarmist were it not for the fact that five Republican candidates previously running in the gubernatorial primary were kicked off Tuesday’s ballot.
Michigan official warns against ‘futile’ attempts to block election certification
Michigan has been roiled by an investigation that forced several candidates to drop out
