✕ Close Trump 'refused to call off attack' on Capitol during Jan 6 riots, US representative says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

Former president Donald Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” for the Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt has caused a stir among the party members.

There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Both of them have seemed to assume that they were endorsed by Mr Trump.

There is also a third GOP candidate named Eric McElroy on the Republican primary ballot.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Schmitt wrote: “I’m grateful for president Trump’s endorsement.”

However, Mr Greitens also announced that he was “honoured to receive president Trump’s endorsement”. “I just had a great phone call with president Trump, I thanked him for his support! Together we will MAGA and Save America,” he added.

Meanwhile, Guy Reffitt, the 6 January rioter found guilty on five felony charges earlier this year, on Monday received the longest sentence handed down to a participant in the Capitol riot so far.

Reffitt was the first accused Capitol rioter to be tried before a jury after pleading not guilty.