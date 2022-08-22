✕ Close Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

In her first major sit-down interview since losing her congressional primary last week, Liz Cheney has speculated that were she to run for president in 2024, the Republican Party would have an interest in keeping her out of any debates with the former president.

“I can understand why they would not want me on a debate stage with Donald Trump,” she said on ABC News. “I would imagine Donald Trump isn't too interested in that either.”

The former president has made clear he is irked by the media attention being given to Ms Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the January 6 committee.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has been granted a reprive in his effort to avoid testifying to the grand jury investigating the Trump team’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

Having lost an action in a courtroom on Friday, Mr Graham yesterday got lucky when an appeals court judge put his scheuled testimony on hold pending review in a lower court.