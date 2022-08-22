Trump news – live: Cheney says GOP might stop her debating Trump as Lindsey Graham gets Georgia reprieve
Defeated Wyoming representative says she is considering running in the next Republican presidential primary
Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley
In her first major sit-down interview since losing her congressional primary last week, Liz Cheney has speculated that were she to run for president in 2024, the Republican Party would have an interest in keeping her out of any debates with the former president.
“I can understand why they would not want me on a debate stage with Donald Trump,” she said on ABC News. “I would imagine Donald Trump isn't too interested in that either.”
The former president has made clear he is irked by the media attention being given to Ms Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the January 6 committee.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has been granted a reprive in his effort to avoid testifying to the grand jury investigating the Trump team’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.
Having lost an action in a courtroom on Friday, Mr Graham yesterday got lucky when an appeals court judge put his scheuled testimony on hold pending review in a lower court.
Read the latest decision in Lindsey Graham’s campaign to avoid testifying
Lindsey Graham apparently will not be disheartened in his effort to avoid testifying to the grand jury probe in Fulton County, Georgia, and his testimony scheduled for tomorrow is now on hold after an appeals court judge referred the matter back to a lower court.
Here’s the decision handed down last night – and a perspective on its implications from Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis.
Cheney says Trump would be afraid to debate her in 2024
Liz Cheney says that Donald Trump and the GOP would likely work to keep her off the debate stage were she to run as a Republican in 2024.
She made the prediction on Sunday on ABC’s This Week, while entertaining speculation about her future political endeavours. Ms Cheney has openly hinted that she will run for president in 2024, but in her interview cautioned that she would only do so if she thought there was an avenue to victory.
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump would be afraid to debate her in 2024
Trump-backed candidate defeated Wyoming congresswoman in GOP primary on Tuesday
Cheney: Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have made themselves unfit for office
Congresswoman Liz Cheney denounced two of her party’s furthest-right members in the US Senate on Sunday and called them categorically “unfit” for office.
In an interview with ABC’s This Week, her first major sit-down interview since losing her primary election to Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman on Tuesday, she excoriated Sens Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas for their roles in supporting Mr Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have made themselves unfit for office, Liz Cheney says
Wyoming congresswoman is launching anti-Trump organisation
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.
“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.
“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home amid speculation he may be mole
‘In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him,’ president’s son-in-law says
Steve Bannon accused of leaking stories to press in Jared Kushner’s memoir
Jared Kushner has accused former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of constantly leaking stories to the press, as he shared some details of the turbulent ties.
“Bannon single-handedly caused more problems for me than anyone else in my time in Washington,” Mr Trump’s son-in-law wrote in his memoir “Breaking History”.
“He probably leaked and lied about me more than everyone else combined. He played dirty and dragged me into the mud of the Russia investigation,” Mr Kushner has written in the book, reported The Washington Times.
Mr Kushner was frustrated with Mr Bannon to the extent that he had requested the White House staff to seal the connecting door between both their offices.
Extremism experts sound the alarm as Trump supporters threaten civil war
The videos share a few common themes: they are filmed by an excitable solo protagonist. That protagonist is often addressing fellow “patriots” and asking them to prepare for something very big to happen. They include some veiled or explicit threat of violence in response. And many of them are posted on TikTok, the short-form video app made popular by dancing teenagers.
In the wake of the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, threats of violence against federal agents from Donald Trump’s supporters have skyrocketed, according to extremism monitors. Warnings of civil war and veiled threats of violence against politicians have also increased.
In a departure from the norm, many of those threats are being made in the open, on social media platforms like TikTok, with no attempt to hide their identity.
Richard Hall reports on the new phenomena.
Extremism experts sound the alarm as Trump supporters threaten civil war on TikTok
Experts say the posting of public threats creates a ‘false consensus’ that drives extremists to carry out violence, writes Richard Hall
Donald Trump, his backers, and the race to protect the 2024 election
Look no further than the fate of Liz Cheney to find an illustration of the long-lasting political effects of the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 – and the false claims of Donald Trump, about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, that preceded it.
As Republicans who have embraced the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election being ‘stolen’ make their way to the midterms, Chris Stevenson asks what it means for the contest in 2024.
Read the full story here:
Donald Trump, his backers, and the race to protect the 2024 election result
As Republicans who have embraced the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election being ‘stolen’ make their way to the midterms, Chris Stevenson asks what it means for the contest in 2024
Breathing room for Biden after big summer wins
President Joe Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection.
That optimism may be short-lived, at risk if and when former President Donald Trump announces another White House campaign. But for now, the “Will he or won’t he” Washington parlor game appears to be on hold.
Breathing room for Biden: Big summer wins ease 2024 doubts
President Joe Biden insists he intends to seek reelection in 2024
ICYMI: Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid, says Trump ‘drives his enemies so crazy’
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on his father-in-law’s Mar-a-Lago estate is another example of the former president’s “enemies” persecuting him.
“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.
“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”
Read the full story here:
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home amid speculation he may be mole
‘In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him,’ president’s son-in-law says
Kushner says Trump would have stopped violence on Jan 6 if he knew about riot beforehand
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has said that the former president would have attempted to stop the violence at the US Capitol building had he known about it beforehand, calling the historical attack on the prestigious building unexpected.
In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening,” reported The Washington Times.
“After more than six hundred peaceful Trump rallies, these rioters gave Trump’s critics the fodder they had wanted for more than five years,” Mr Kushner said.
He added: “The claim was as false as the narrative that the violent Antifa rioters who desecrated American cities that summer were representative of the millions of peaceful demonstrators who had marched for equality under the law.”
