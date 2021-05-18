Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘too unhealthy’ for 2024 run as lawyers say Giuliani treated like ‘terrorist’
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: Liz Cheney says Trump ‘misled’ millions of voters over his election lies
Donald Trump supporter and influential evangelical leader Franklin Graham has claimed the former president could be too unhealthy to run for election again in 2024.
Mr Graham, one of the former president’s earliest backers, said he “does not eat well” and that his political ambitions could be thwarted by his “health”.
Meanwhile, attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say prosecutors treated him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer.
Investigators are examining Mr Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities without registering with the US government.
Representatives for the former New York City mayor, who has not been charged with a crime, have argued that prosecutors "chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well known client - the former president of the United States".
Read more:
- Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him
- Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas
- Trump’s blog crashes ‘after he makes more false claims about Arizona election fraud’
- Trump DOJ tried to force Twitter to unmask identity of Devin Nunes parody account
Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him
Rudy Giuliani has complained he is being treated like the head of a drug cartel head amid reports that Donald Trump has abandoned him.
Lawyers for Mr Giuliani have condemned prosecutors for the 28 April raid by FBI agents on his New York home and criticised them for gaining electronic access to his accounts.
The former Mayor of New York’s legal team made the strong criticism in a letter filed on Monday on his behalf.
Read more here:
Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him
Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency
Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump and releases tax returns
Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have reported a drop in income as they filed their tax returns for 2020 – marking a return to the normal practice of releasing such information by modern US presidents that was ditched by Donald Trump.
The Bidens reported income of $607,336 in 2020 (£427,000), down from $985,223 in 2019 due to the lack of book sales and paid speeches during the election campaign, according to documents released by the White House.
During the 2020 presidential race, Biden‘s campaign said he and his wife made $11m in 2017 and $4.6m in 2018.
Here is the full story:
Tax returns show how much Joe Biden earned in 2020
Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes
‘The guy does not eat well’: Evangelical Franklin Graham turns on Trump
Influential evangelical leader and Donald Trump supporter Franklin Graham has suggested that the former president could be too out of shape to run for election again.
In 2019, Mr Trump’s physical official declared him clinically obese at 243lbs.
Mr Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and one of the former president’s earliest backers, told Axios on HBO: “I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don’t.”
He added: “The guy does not eat well, you know, and it’s amazing the energy that he has.”
Here is the story:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling US political coverage, featuring details of Joe Biden’s just-released tax returns and more on whether Donald Trump has what it takes to run again in 2024.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies